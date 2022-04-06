ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Ryan LeRoux will not face charges

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNLFo_0f0cNABk00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Four Montgomery County police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Ryan LeRoux will not face charges.

The shooting happened on July 16, 2021, when police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about a customer who wouldn’t pay for his food or leave the drive-thru. The first officer that arrived said he noticed a gun on the front passenger seat and called for backup. After negotiating with Leroux for 30 minutes, officers reported that Leroux pointed a gun and that’s when police fired.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

Howard County Deputy state’s Attorney Chris Sandmann for 4 days presented all of the evidence to the grand jury including body camera footage, recorded interviews, and written statements. In the end, the jury decided the officers should not be charged and the shooting was legally justified.

“LeRoux can be observed raising his arm in some capacity and extending it in a locked manner, said Sandmann. “Unfortunately, the body-worn cameras did not catch in clarity exactly what Mr. Leroux had that day.”

Carlean Ponder the Co-Chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition calls the shooting of LeRoux an execution and was hoping the officers involved would be held accountable. But she says she, unfortunately, is not surprised by the decision. She also adds that LeRoux was not a threat and even a McDonald’s employee begged police to leave LeRoux alone… because she knew how this situation could turn out.

“We still have a lot of work to do in this country where it is not seen as normal for officers to justify any amount of force against Black bodies because they fear, they say they fear,” said Ponder.

Following the shooting, LeRoux’s family shared he was experiencing mental health issues and needed help. On the day of the shooting, police took an hour and a half to respond they say due to a high volume of calls. A crisis negotiator also was on his way to the scene but arrived a minute too late.

“We have to acknowledge that just because they’re suffering from that mental health crisis doesn’t mean they’re not capable of being incredibly lethal to themselves and the people around them,” said Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Mcdonald
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Fox News

Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said. The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported. The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy