Billikens Yuri Collins is NCAA’s top assist man

When the NCAA men’s basketball season ended last night with Kansas beating North Carolina for the championship, that sealed all of the season statistics. It showed Billikens point guard Yuri Collins at the top of the list for most assists during the 2021-22 season. Collins led the entire country in assists and assists per game. Collins averaged nearly eight assists per game. Collins becomes just the third Saint Louis University basketball player in their history to lead the country in a statistic. Ed Macauley led the country in field goal percentage in 1948-49 and Anthony Bonner with most rebounds in 1989-90.

