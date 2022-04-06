ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind will weaken this evening. Temperatures will keep...

Related
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and warmer tomorrow, storm chances Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Monday Will Be Even Warmer; Slushy Storm Arrives Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be even warmer than Sunday, but winter isn’t quite over yet in parts of Minnesota. After hitting 60 degrees on Sunday, the Twin Cities will see a high of 63 to start the week. That would be the warmest day in more than four months. Mankato’s high may even reach closer to 70 degrees. Much of northern Minnesota will be in the 40s, with the Arrowhead dropping into the 30s. Check out that warmth! Feeling like spring this Monday morning. Enjoy it now…rain, wintry mix and cooler weather make a comeback in the next few days @WCCO #Mnwx...
MINNESOTA STATE

