Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be even warmer than Sunday, but winter isn’t quite over yet in parts of Minnesota. After hitting 60 degrees on Sunday, the Twin Cities will see a high of 63 to start the week. That would be the warmest day in more than four months. Mankato’s high may even reach closer to 70 degrees. Much of northern Minnesota will be in the 40s, with the Arrowhead dropping into the 30s. Check out that warmth! Feeling like spring this Monday morning. Enjoy it now…rain, wintry mix and cooler weather make a comeback in the next few days @WCCO #Mnwx...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO