ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU researchers work to bring more Parkinson’s care to ENC

By Claire Molle
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoWlR_0f0cMmdr00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. One group of researchers is seeking to highlight the need for more specialized care for Parkinson’s in eastern North Carolina.

Parkinson’s disease impacts around one million Americans with nearly 60,000 new yearly diagnoses. Proper treatment for Parkinson’s disease, let alone a diagnosis, requires something called a “Movement Disorder Specialist.”

Currently, there isn’t one east of Raleigh.

However, a group of ECU researchers is wanting to change that.

Dr. Lauren Turbeville is one researcher on the project. She said this topic hits home for her.

“So we created a survey, and we actually had some individuals with Parkinson’s disease help us on the survey,” Turbeville said, whose father lives with Parkinson’s. “Sometimes even walking, people with Parkinson’s often experience what’s called freezing gate, where they just feel like they’re stuck for a minute, and it takes them a minute to actually just get walking again.”

Durham fourth-grader headed to D.C. for Scripps National Spelling Bee

Her dad lives in South Carolina, where he also experiences a lack of care providers.

“So he has to travel about three hours to a Movement Disorder Center in Charleston, South Carolina,” Turbeville said.

She said the goal is to gather enough research to be able to lobby for a Movement Disorder Specialist in Greenville.

“We hope to be able to partner with somebody at Vidant (Medical Center), hopefully in the neurology department, who could bring a movement disorder specialist in terms of lobbying for, you know, more support in the area,” she said.

She also said the research will wrap up in a couple of weeks, and when it does, “Now, how can we help whether that’s having a pop-up clinic in some of the more rural areas, or improving access to maybe telehealth and helping with technology or telehealth trainings.”

Tuberville added she hopes those measures help until they are able to bring a Movement Disorder Specialist to Greenville.

She also said larger cities and medical universities usually have these specialists, but Greenville is just not as large as some others in the state. However, it is a medical hub for a lot of people living in surrounding rural areas, leading to a pretty big need for more care options.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers find a 'vicious cycle' between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's dementia

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team's results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Greenville, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Midlands YMCA's partner with USC Parkinson's foundation to launch program for newly diagnosed Parkinson's patients

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg YMCA joins other YMCA's throughout the Midlands in partnering with the USC Parkinson's foundation and Prisma Health to offer the Parkinson's Disease Resources Education Vitality (PRDEV+) program. It's a program that is being offered to newly diagnosed Parkinson's patients and their care partners.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Enc#Americans
WNDU

Medical Moment: Researchers test new drug to slow Alzheimer’s progression

(WNDU) - Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 5 million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million. Treatments for Alzheimer’s have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

Safer painkillers: A novel drug treats pain without killing people

Headache, a nearly universal human experience, is one of the most common complaints encountered in medicine and one of the oldest challenges in medical history. Treatments for headaches and migraines can be found in the Ebers Papyrus (1550 BCE), an ancient medical reference. The tome recommended physicians firmly bind a clay crocodile holding grain in its mouth to the head of the patient using a strip of linen (probably because applying pressure on the head can temporarily relieve headache symptoms). Now, some 3,000 years later, most of us reach for painkillers when we have a headache instead of a clay crocodile.
HEALTH
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study reports majority of patients recover from knee replacement without opioids

A retrospective case series study led by Dr. Vinod Dasa, Professor of Clinical Orthopaedics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, reports that more than two-thirds of the patients who underwent total knee replacement did not need opioids for postoperative pain. Results are published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Benzinga

How CBD Helps Seniors With Alzheimer's And Dementia, Start With The Basics!

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. There are over 5.8 million persons in the United States living with Alzheimer's disease, and of this number, 80% are above 75 years and older. Of the 50 million persons with dementia worldwide, about 70% already suffer from Alzheimer's disease. This disease is a brain disorder where it gradually wastes away, leading to the death of its cells resulting in dementia. As the brain cells die, memory and other essential functions decline and become lost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXLY

Excessive napping could be a sign of dementia, study finds

Frequent napping or regularly napping for extended periods during the day may be a sign of early dementia in older adults, a new study revealed. Elderly adults who napped at least once a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who did not nap daily or napped less than an hour a day, according to the study published Thursday in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
HEALTH
UPI News

Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging

You regularly can't remember where you left your phone or your book. You keep missing appointments. You often lose your train of thought during conversation. Many older folks shrug off these instances as so-called "senior moments" -- but experts say this isn't typically part of normal aging. Instead, these are...
HEALTH
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy