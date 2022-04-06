ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield’s Hessing Good In The Circle Thanks to Work on the Shooting Range

By Kurt Pegler
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitcher Maddie Hessing is off to the best start of her high school softball career.

Last week, she had a career-high 14 strike outs against Dunlap. Not that she’s counting.

“I lose track. I try not to focus on how many I have and focus on the next pitch,” said Hessing. “The afterwards I ask how many strikeouts I had.”

Her coach has seen this coming.

“She has that frame, she’s built to be a pitcher,” said Brimfield head coach Kurt Juergens. “What helps Maddie the most is she really let’s everything roll of her back. She’s the most even-keeled kid you’ll meet in your life.”

Hessing says her confidence is at an all-time high. She’s coming off a basketball season where she helped Brimfield win the class 1A state championship.

“Ending the (basketball) season that way was great and it’s definitely boosted my confidence a lot,” Hessing said. “Then immediately going right into softball (season). It kept me going.”

When it comes to softball, Hessing says she is locked in from the first pitch to the final out. Focus and concentration are two of her best qualities.

And the senior says a sport that has helped her in that area is skeet shooting.

“I love being under pressure in softball, it helps me. Being in the circle has the same feeling as being out on the range,” said Hessing, who’s been a member of the Brimfield Trap team. “Everything’s quiet. You have to do what you’ve gotta do.”

She’s taken the excellent aim and focus from the shooting range to the softball diamond.

“People will say, ‘Hey, we were cheering. Did you hear me yelling for you? I didn’t hear a word,” Hessing said.

She’s locked in and focused. That’s good news for Brimfield.

And tough news for opponents.

