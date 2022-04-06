Pelicans vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) play against the Sacramento Kings (51-51) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 123, Sacramento Kings 109 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rookie Davion Mitchell makes Kings history vs. New Orleans Pelicans after vowing to make Sacramento proud
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:03 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Kings will miss the playoffs for a 16th straight season. What lies ahead for the franchise? Story from Sacramento theathletic.com/3232522/2022/0… – 2:54 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans build double-digit lead early in third quarter behind three-point shooting, put away Kings late for 123-109 road win.
New Orleans seals West play-in berth after going 3-1 on trip
@PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/cd8LC1iHGt pic.twitter.com/FrbXGFwcFd – 2:42 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell’s career high in assists goes to waste in the Kings season’s home finale at Golden 1 Center. Hear from Mitchell, Damian Jones and Alvin Gentry, who thanked the fans for their support.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/nx2HRbYODI pic.twitter.com/at39KdRnzd – 2:31 AM
Big Utah win tonight, as they clinched a playoff spot.
And of course, Lakers are out.
So Clippers 7-8 Play-In can only be at Minnesota or Denver for right to go to Memphis April 16
And if necessary, LA would host either Pelicans or Spurs to keep 8 and go to Phoenix April 17 – 2:29 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points 🏀 Power up at your local @mypmstore to receive this special offer! pic.twitter.com/fHaNve238U – 2:25 AM
If the Lakers pick stays at No. 8, the Pelicans will have a 6% chance to gain the No. 1 spot with that pick.
Sounds familiar? pic.twitter.com/R7lel9FVb0 – 1:43 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans mood pic.twitter.com/KXowOK65Du – 1:39 AM
The Pelicans didn’t splinter after a 1-12 start. After a few painful years, it looks like they have a real foundation to build upon.
“I feel like this is the first year we have been all on the same page, everyone locked in together,” Jaxson Hayes said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:32 AM
Chris Paul first player in #NBA history to help four teams set season record for wins #Suns #Rockets #ClipperNation #Pelicans (New Orleans) https://t.co/pvaOgsSSPi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/TsgWZyOWLM – 1:20 AM
The Lakers entered the season with the second-best championship odds in the NBA at +425.
That makes them the first team since 2005 with top-two title odds to miss the playoffs. Both the Lakers and Timberwolves missed the playoffs that year. Both were tied with the Kings at +500. – 1:20 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy on importance of #Pelicans trying to get 9 seed, thereby opening play-in tourney in front of home crowd: “Oh man. Did y’all see the last game we played against the Lakers at home? Man! If we can get a crowd like that – or even better – we’d be so grateful.” – 1:18 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willy Hernangómez
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:06 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Asked by @NTGraff about his successful corner threes tonight, Trey Murphy (14 pts, 4/4 on threes) responded, “Hey, Murphy’s Corner. That’s what @JoelMeyersNBA says, isn’t it? Opening up everywhere.” – 1:03 AM
Davion Mitchell on taking advantage of his opportunity late in the season: pic.twitter.com/tIDgoP53P1 – 1:02 AM
Strange But True: No. 1 picks from almost 20 years ago (LeBron & Dwight) have played 113 games this year.
No. 1 picks from a few years ago (Zion & Simmons) have played 0. – 12:58 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy with @ESPNRadioNOLA postgame after #Pelicans beat Kings: “It’s great to be in the postseason, even if it is the play-in tournament (so far). We’re playing for something special.” – 12:54 AM
With Tuesday’s win, #Suns All-Star Chris Paul becomes the 1st player in #NBA history to be part of four teams to set a franchise record for victories in a single season.
2007-08 New Orleans: 56-26.
2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: 57-25.
2017-18 Houston 65-17.
2021-22 Phoenix 63-16 pic.twitter.com/d6KQ9DwwQl – 12:50 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s All Folks!
After tonight’s results,
our Play-In Match Up is set
we will face:
👀 @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/uqhrjJj4Hc – 12:50 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell: “I don’t see any reason those two guys couldn’t play together or even start together. Obviously, it’s way down the road right now, but it’s something that I think will be very much considered.” – 12:50 AM
The 20-team field for the 2022 NBA playoffs & play-in tournaments is officially set.
– East: Heat, Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Raptors, Bulls, Cavaliers, Nets, Hawks, Hornets
– West: Suns, Grizzlies, Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, Spurs – 12:49 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
See more photos from SAC >> https://t.co/I9NrFOU69Y pic.twitter.com/mYXs93jYaf – 12:49 AM
Let’s take a look at the teams that beat the Lakers for play-in spots:
Wolves: One playoff berth in 17 years
Clippers: No Kawhi all year, only 29 games from Paul George
Pelicans: No Zion all year, started 1-12
Spurs: Were sellers at this year’s trade deadline TWO MONTHS AGO – 12:49 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Devonte’ Graham
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:48 AM
Final: PHX 121, LAL 110.
The Lakers are officially eliminated from play-in contention with tonight’s loss, plus wins by NOP and SAS. – 12:48 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson gives a shoutout to the assistant coaches, support staff and @New Orleans Pelicans PR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xOJTMRAYD3 – 12:44 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels win, you win! 🏀
Enjoy $10 off your @MichelobULTRA order when you use code PELICANS10 on https://t.co/UTkDgElKsA pic.twitter.com/uGZbqQ4gWB – 12:44 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Jaxson Hayes
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:42 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Green on the team earning a Play-In spot after starting the season 1-12 pic.twitter.com/GkeH0IN485 – 12:40 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Shoutout to the best fans on the planet 🙌👑
Without you, there is no us 💜 pic.twitter.com/vDpTyFRbwd – 12:39 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson ties career highs in points (23) and rebounds (12) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A300aDDfzV – 12:38 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell set a new Sacramento-era record for assists in a game by a rookie with 17, passing Kenny Smith, who had 15 in 1988. The last NBA rookie with at least 15 pts and 17 assists was Trae Young, who had 25 points and 17 assists on 11/19/2018 vs. LA Clippers. – 12:37 AM
Willie Green is proud of the Pelicans making the play-in tournament, saying it’s important to celebrate these type of steps although there remains plenty of work ahead.
“It’s beautiful to see that we get an opportunity to have an extended season.” – 12:37 AM
Remember, Lakers’ first round pick, which is now a lottery pick, goes to the Pelicans (most likely) or Grizzlies. – 12:35 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell was rather dismissive of his career high 17 assists tonight – the most in a game by a Kings rookie in the Sacramento-era, but rather meaningless because of the loss to New Orleans. – 12:34 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:34 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans build double-digit lead early in third quarter behind three-point shooting, put away Kings late for 123-109 road win. New Orleans seals West play-in berth after going 3-1 on trip. Jaxson Hayes career-bests in pts, reb. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/T3vT3JdRHz pic.twitter.com/9oK0bQkpim – 12:33 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s stats ⤵️
@Jaxson Hayes 23 pts, 12 reb, 10/14 FGM, 2/3 3PM
@CJ McCollum 23 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl, 4 reb
@Brandon Ingram 17 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb
@Devonte4Graham 14 pts, 5/8 FGM, 2 ast
@treymurphy 14 pts, 4/4 3PM, 4/4 FGM, 2 reb
@willyhg94 12 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
#WBD | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/fi3g7Mdo8V – 12:32 AM
3 years after the AD trade, the Pelicans — with Zion only playing 1 year and some change of his 3-year career, and 2 of the 3 core players of the trade gone — are going to surpass the Lakers. – 12:31 AM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Postgame Interviews (4/5 at SAC):
Willie Green
Devonte’ Graham
Jaxson Hayes
Willy Hernangómez – 12:30 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play-in spot secured 💪
#WBD | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/o3hogUfOYZ – 12:23 AM
FINAL: Pels 123, Kings 109
– Jaxson: 23p, 12r (both tie career highs)
– CJ: 23p, 5a, 4r, 4s
– BI: 17p, 8a, 7r
– Willy: 12p, 12r
– Trey: 14p, 4/4 3P
– Devonte: 14p, 3/6 3P
– Nance: 10p, 4r, 3a
Pels: 50.6 FG%, 12/25 3P, 21/26 FT
Kings: 51.3 FG%, 11/30 3P, 20/22 FT – 12:23 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s official. #Pelicans go from 1-12 to start this season to a play-in tournament berth. What a turnaround by this team and stellar work from the coaching staff and players to keep battling through some bleak times early in 2021-22 – 12:22 AM
Helluva turnaround for the Pelicans. That team started, what, 1-12? 1-13? And they rallied to make the play-in tournament. Willie Green has done a great job with that group. – 12:22 AM
Not the smoothest of victories, but the Pelicans enjoyed decent separation for much of 2nd half and notched a 123-109 win over the Kings.
Say hello to the play-in tournament, New Orleans!
Only question is, can they stay in 9th ahead of San Antonio? (Spurs beat Nuggets tonight) – 12:22 AM
A lively crowd of more than 16k fans, the Kings finished off their 21-22 home schedule with an entertaining battle with the Pelicans. Like so many nights this season, the Kings came up short on their home floor, this time by a final of 123-109. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:22 AM
Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109
Jaxson Hayes had 23 points and 12 rebounds.
New Orleans clinches a play-in tournament slot. After 3-16 start, it has gone 32-28.
Pels must maintain their 1-game lead over Spurs to host a play-in tourney game. – 12:21 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
FINAL: Kings fall to the Pelicans, 123-109
👑 @Davion Mitchell 15 PTS, 17 AST
👑 @Damian Jones 22 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Jeremy Lamb 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/mM4syHRyqf – 12:21 AM
Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109
Hayes 23 pts & 12 rebs (both tied career-highs)
McCollum 23 pts
Ingram 17 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts
The Pels officially clinch their spot in the Play-In tournament and go 3-1 during the biggest road trip of the season. Now the fight for 9th starts. – 12:21 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109. New Orleans clinches a play-in spot with the win. Davion Mitchell finishes with 15 points and a career-high 17 assists for Sacramento. – 12:21 AM
With tonight’s win, the New Orleans Pelicans – who started the season 1-12 – have qualified for the play-in tournament.
They hold a one-game lead on the Spurs for the right to host the 9-10 game.
Schedules left:
NO: vs. POR, at MEM, vs. GSW
SA: at MIN, vs GSW, at DAL – 12:21 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Play-In Tournament. Incredible turnaround from a 1-12 start to the season. And they don’t even have Zion back…yet – 12:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings finish with an overall record of just 16-25 on the home floor, as they drop the Golden 1 Center finale for the season, a 123-109 loss to New Orleans. Davion Mitchell finishes with 15 points and a career high 17 assists, Damian Jones with 22 for Sacramento. – 12:21 AM
Easiest to most difficult paths for the Spurs to pass the Pelicans:
1. Pelicans go 0-3, Spurs go 1-2
2. Pels go 1-2, Spurs go 2-1
3. Pels go 2-1, Spurs go 3-0
Pelicans final 3 games:
vs Portland
@ Memphis
vs Warriors – 12:20 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Alvin Gentry calls timeout with 32 seconds left down 14 because he wanted to give everyone time to point out that on the same night #Pelicans clinch a play-in spot, the Lakers are about to get eliminated, barring a comeback from down 20 at Phoenix in the fourth quarter – 12:20 AM
The Lakers are down by 26, now firmly entrenched as the 8th-worst record in the NBA, about to be 3 games behind San Antonio (9th worst) with 3 to play.
If the Lakers’ pick falls anywhere in the top 10, it belongs to the Pelicans.
What a boon. – 12:19 AM
Lakers getting clowned on to end their season. Fully deserved for what has been a truly wretched campaign. Only problem from a Grizzlies perspective – their pick, long assumed to be coming to Memphis, now has a 99.6% chance of belonging to New Orleans (1-10 NO; 11-30 MEM). – 12:18 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez spent the first half of the season exchanging the backup center spot. They’re both going to end up playing huge roles tonight in #Pelicans earning a spot in the postseason – 12:17 AM
The Pelicans are about to earn their way into the postseason for the first time since 2018.
After sinking to a 3-16 record, and without Zion Williamson logging a single minute, this is one of unlikeliest postseason appearances franchise history.
An admirable accomplishment. – 12:14 AM
Jaxson Hayes with the 7th double-double of his career. Second time he’s had back-to-back double-doubles. – 12:09 AM
Score updates:
The Pelicans are up by 11 over the Kings with less than 5 mins left.
The Lakers are down 19 to the Suns midway through the 3Q – 12:08 AM
Jaxson Hayes has picked up his second 20-10 game of his career tonight. His first came a couple months ago against Denver. – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell has set the Sacramento-era record for assists in a game by a rookie, passing Kenny Smith tonight. He’s up to 17 now, Smith’s high was 15 back in 1988 – 12:05 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell now has 17 assists vs. the Pelicans. – 12:05 AM
Davion Mitchell has set a new Sacramento-era record for assists in a game for a rookie with 17 assists, passing Kenny Smith in 1988. – 12:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Final night of the season in Sacramento. Metta World Peace and Brad Miller chucking foam balls to the crowd. They were part of the Kings’ last playoff team in 2006. pic.twitter.com/tReLegNrR2 – 12:04 AM
Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham and CJ McCollum all on the court at the same time … – 12:01 AM
Kings are trying to rally. 105-99 Pelicans with 7:23 remaining. – 12:00 AM
You just knew Jose Alvarado was going to come up with a defensive play after the referees didn’t put him on the FT line for getting hit on the head on a drive.
Grand Theft Alvarado Victim: DiVincenzo. – 11:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“It’s Trigga!” – @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/pIdihmxhqM – 11:57 PM
Sounded like Devonte Graham stopped just sort of saying a magic word that might’ve gotten him T’d up. – 11:56 PM
Trey Murphy has 14 points off the bench and he’s sunk all 4 of his 3-point attempts.
Really nice all-around game for him tonight. He’s doing a lot of the little things and knocking down his open shots. – 11:54 PM
Sure, he’s a perfect 3-3 (all 3-point attempts), Trey Murphy should be sitting on a much higher number of field goal attempts. Three through 3 quarters against these Kings isn’t remotely enough. – 11:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hit every part of the rim and went in @treymurphy 🤷♂️ 😁 pic.twitter.com/dSY1lrgo4o – 11:53 PM
Neemias Queta sighting. – 11:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Pelicans drain seven 3’s in the 3rd, lead the Kings 95-84 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Davion Mitchell a career high 14 assists and Damian Jones has 20 points for the Kings. Jaxon Hayes with 21 points for the Pelicans. – 11:51 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 95, Kings 84
Hayes 21 pts & 8 rebs
McCollum 17 pts
Ingram 11 pts & 6 assts
If the Pels can keep it up, they’re one quarter away from clinching a spot in the Play-In – 11:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What a 3-point play by Devonte’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/OeUdYbCvVX – 11:51 PM
Kings trail 95-84 heading to the fourth. Damian Jones leads with 20 points. 13-point, 14-assist double-double for Mitchell. – 11:50 PM
Smile, Trey Murphy. Shooters get rolls like that! – 11:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has 14 assists, surpassing his previous career high of 10. Pelicans lead 95-84 going into the fourth quarter. – 11:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Off-Night now has a career-high 12 assists with still over a quarter of basketball left to play 💪
@Davion Mitchell | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/bOk12ziIOE – 11:47 PM
Career-high 12th assist for Davion Mitchell. – 11:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell with his new career high for assists with 11, to go along with his 11 points tonight here in the 3rd vs. New Orleans. – 11:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell has tied his career high with 10 assists tonight here in the 3rd quarter vs. the Pelicans. – 11:39 PM
Davion Mitchell has tied his career high with 10 assists. – 11:38 PM
Jaxson Hayes, a 7-footer, already has a couple of 3-pointers and several Euro drives. Incredible ability. – 11:36 PM
Jaxson Hayes. Have a night. – 11:35 PM
Tech on Trey Lyles. – 11:34 PM
Lonzo Ball
Darius Garland
Brandon Ingram
LeBron James
Kyle Kuzma
Alex Caruso
Josh Hart
Montrezl Harrell
The Lakers won the 2020 title. But are we sure they don’t win at least one with this crew had they just done… nothing? – 11:34 PM
The Spurs defeated the Nuggets tonight so they move to 34-45.
Pelicans have to win to say a game ahead of San Antonio in the standings. – 11:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3️⃣ frenzy to start the 2nd half for the Pelicans!!! pic.twitter.com/Vc0NAaKre0 – 11:33 PM
Harrison Barnes with the flashy behind the back pass to Trey Lyles. – 11:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Spurs (34-45) just wrapped up impressive 19-point win at Denver, meaning #Pelicans (34-44) need to win tonight to remain in ninth place in West – 11:24 PM
With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.
NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM
Kenny Thomas speaking facts on the halftime show. Re-signing Damian Jones should be on Monte McNair’s priority list this offseason.
Not top of the list, but definitely on it. – 11:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What is your @sociosUSA top moment of the first half? – 11:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
DJ drops six straight points to help Sacramento cut the deficit to three heading into the break 👑
@Damian Jones | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/lxSxASI1KH – 11:17 PM
After watching that first half, there’s only thought running through my head: Find any way necessary to the win. Ugly play, bad defense, no matter, just finish this game with more points than the Kings. – 11:17 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Kings 57
Hayes 12 pts
McCollum 10 pts & 3 stls
Ingram 8 pts & 5 assts
Pels lead even after a pretty average effort from them in the 1st half. They’ve got to do a better job of defending the interior. Kings are getting too many looks at the rim – 11:12 PM
Pelicans lead 60-57 at the half. Damian Jones having another strong game with 15 points. 10 points for Harrison Barnes. – 11:12 PM
HALF: Pelicans 60, Kings 57
– Jaxson: 12p, 3r
– CJ: 10p, 3r, 2a
– BI, Willy, Nance: 8p each
Pels: 51.2 FG%, 3/10 3P, 15/19 FT
Kings: 55.6 FG%, 3/8 3P, 14/15 FT – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones puts up 15 first half points for Sacramento but the Kings trail the Pelicans 60-57 at the half. Jaxon Hayes with 12 points for New Orleans. – 11:12 PM
A half like this is why if Zion is cleared you play him. While chemistry is good, the Pels are in a close game against the really tanking Kings – 11:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Pelicans 60, Kings 57 – 11:11 PM
Damian Jones looks like he’s on a pogo-stick out there. 15 points, only 2 rebounds. – 11:10 PM
I expect a lot of new faces on the Kings bench (coaches) next season but I hope Rico Hines, Doug Christie & Lindsey Harding return. – 11:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The vision by B.I.
The finish by Jaxson pic.twitter.com/MIBsF7iu5e – 11:07 PM
Damian Jones with a monster block. Kings hanging around, trail 57-49. – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A Jaxson 3 puts the Pelicans up 13 💪 pic.twitter.com/95XanI4WHF – 11:06 PM
Jaxson Hayes’ length at the 4 is a (10 snort emojis) problem. – 11:02 PM
Alvin Gentry is challenging the call against Davion Mitchell. – 10:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Beautiful finish by CJ for the 3️⃣-point play 😁 pic.twitter.com/GmI94jQzjB – 10:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Queta gets his first bucket of the night as the shot clock expires 🇵🇹
@nemi1599 | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/GVM1lIcLf8 – 10:45 PM
Chimezie Metu with the hammer off a Jeremy Lamb lob. – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox just came out to join his team on the Kings’ bench. Domantas Sabonis is there as well. – 10:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
McCollum and Metta 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Epl9sVleXv – 10:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
After one in Sacramento
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/odK6SMXRX9 – 10:40 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Kings 25
Hernangomez 8 pts & 4 rebs
Hayes 7 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 2 assts – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rookie center Neemias Queta had five points and four rebounds in seven minutes in his first stint for the Kings tonight. Pelicans lead 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:40 PM
Regardless of tonight’s result, this will be another season where the Sacramento Kings failed to defend their home court. The Kings have managed just one positive home record in the 6 seasons inside the Golden 1 Center. – 10:40 PM
Pelicans lead the Kings 27-25 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Neemias Queta is up to 5 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former teammates in Sacramento and Indiana, as well as two of my favorite people on the planet, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) and Brad Miller seated courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive tonight at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/AkLkpDHAxa – 10:37 PM
#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win
#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss
#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss
Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans
SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd
NO 24 Kings 18 1st
LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM
Neemias Queta with the jumper. He’s up to 5 points and 2 rebounds. – 10:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
On the home finale’s pregame ceremony in Sacramento as Kings GM Monte McNair awards Harrison Barnes with his second consecutive Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for his leadership to the team on and off the court @Harrison Barnes pic.twitter.com/zuoxH3YqZe – 10:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy with the vet move to fix the #Pelicans net in the middle of a play – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta gets to the line and knocks down one of two free throws. – 10:19 PM
NBC Sports had to wait this long to replace the Kings with hockey? – 10:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta checking in early in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Neemias Queta is coming into the game. – 10:17 PM
Harrison Barnes with a pair of buckets to start the game for Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brad Miller and Metta Sandiford-Artest sitting courtside together for Kings-Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/X7fJg5d2KQ – 10:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey gotta chilla 😂
@treymurphy | @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/pC2hGNguQD – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell addresses the crowd before the team’s final home game, saying: “This offseason we’re going to get better and make you guys proud.” – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/BABbjhBxtM – 10:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who do you think? 👀
#Pelicans | PrimeBlock.com – 9:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Throughout the season, the Kings have recognized five organizations for their contributions to our Sacramento community.
💜 | @quickquack Community Starting 5 pic.twitter.com/DWTKWJW512 – 9:43 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Willy Hernangomez – 9:31 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Willy Hernangomez – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Warming up at Golden 1 pic.twitter.com/KHVCtMtiuQ – 9:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans starters!
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/g8oM7qMdvW – 9:29 PM
I am EXCITED for the upcoming 25 point Willy Hernangomez game tonight – 9:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez will start at center in place of Valanciunas at Sacramento – 9:11 PM
Have long maintained that Zion Williamson is happy about playing for the Pelicans much more than most assume. Lee Anderson corroborated this earlier today to Jordy Culotta.
Plus, I explore when we could potentially see Zion — even perhaps this season. https://t.co/QiKOKubQTj pic.twitter.com/CsOlHlN9GT – 9:09 PM
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) will be OUT tonight vs the Kings, per the Pelicans – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for Pelicans vs. Kings tonight. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Update: Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Another road game, another shot at winning a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/eMX6YoMAGJ – 9:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/3Lx9IbgrQQ – 9:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 SAC
#UltraSrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/mqmVbBlF9V – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM
Brooklyn leads the #Rockets 64-47. It’s the #Nets biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 vs. New Orleans. They held Houston to 37.7 percent shooting and just 4-of-22 from deep. – 8:48 PM
Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on how close the Kings are to becoming a playoff team: “If you go through a training camp with the guys that we have now, and the chemistry can improve, yeah, I think we’re close. I think we’re very close.” – 8:38 PM
When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” – 8:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision for Pelicans vs. Kings. – 8:37 PM
Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Courtesy of @mattressfirm 👉 https://t.co/hrEuuqsP9C pic.twitter.com/mKHVvVVpzV – 8:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM
Alvin Gentry is still non-committal on whether De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He did say, “we’re not going to do anything stupid.” – 8:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
New team, new city, new number.
Go on a ride with @Josh Jackson and host @_jakesoriano on The Winning Drive presented by @Chevron! pic.twitter.com/OE2GmbcmLm – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s #OpeningDay lineup for the @SLSpaceCowboys :
Pedro Leon SS, Brinson CF, Costes LF, Matijevic 1B, Lee C, Barreto 2B, De Goti 3B, McKenna RF. JP France is the starting pitcher vs Sacramento. – 7:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
all smiles for the birthday boy, @Justin Holiday 😁
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/iBshJNOizk – 7:47 PM
In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Make sure to grab your 6th Man Meal Deal tonight at @Golden1Center! 🌭🍪🥤 pic.twitter.com/ZGUwt5GpA2 – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
When @SwinCash got the call from @Hoophall 😁 pic.twitter.com/jEDFyKkOfT – 4:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Enter for your chance to win a VIP Home Finale Experience for 4, courtesy of the Pelicans and @TicketSmarter! 🎟️
https://t.co/aOj8Rq8jls pic.twitter.com/7ptjXTo6CM – 4:37 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?
Paolo Banchero in Detroit?
Chet Holmgren in Houston?
@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.
nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 4:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the vibes are immaculate 👌 pic.twitter.com/ulnYeO90Yr – 4:11 PM
Comments / 0