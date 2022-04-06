Pelicans vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) play against the Sacramento Kings (51-51) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 123, Sacramento Kings 109 (Final)

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Rookie Davion Mitchell makes Kings history vs. New Orleans Pelicans after vowing to make Sacramento proud

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:03 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Kings will miss the playoffs for a 16th straight season. What lies ahead for the franchise? Story from Sacramento theathletic.com/3232522/2022/0… – 2:54 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans build double-digit lead early in third quarter behind three-point shooting, put away Kings late for 123-109 road win.

New Orleans seals West play-in berth after going 3-1 on trip

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell’s career high in assists goes to waste in the Kings season’s home finale at Golden 1 Center. Hear from Mitchell, Damian Jones and Alvin Gentry, who thanked the fans for their support.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Big Utah win tonight, as they clinched a playoff spot.

And of course, Lakers are out.

So Clippers 7-8 Play-In can only be at Minnesota or Denver for right to go to Memphis April 16

And if necessary, LA would host either Pelicans or Spurs to keep 8 and go to Phoenix April 17 – 2:29 AM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

If the Lakers pick stays at No. 8, the Pelicans will have a 6% chance to gain the No. 1 spot with that pick.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The Pelicans didn’t splinter after a 1-12 start. After a few painful years, it looks like they have a real foundation to build upon.

“I feel like this is the first year we have been all on the same page, everyone locked in together,” Jaxson Hayes said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:32 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul first player in #NBA history to help four teams set season record for wins #Suns #Rockets #ClipperNation #Pelicans (New Orleans) https://t.co/pvaOgsSSPi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/TsgWZyOWLM – 1:20 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers entered the season with the second-best championship odds in the NBA at +425.

That makes them the first team since 2005 with top-two title odds to miss the playoffs. Both the Lakers and Timberwolves missed the playoffs that year. Both were tied with the Kings at +500. – 1:20 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy on importance of #Pelicans trying to get 9 seed, thereby opening play-in tourney in front of home crowd: “Oh man. Did y’all see the last game we played against the Lakers at home? Man! If we can get a crowd like that – or even better – we’d be so grateful.” – 1:18 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willy Hernangómez

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Asked by @NTGraff about his successful corner threes tonight, Trey Murphy (14 pts, 4/4 on threes) responded, “Hey, Murphy’s Corner. That’s what @JoelMeyersNBA says, isn’t it? Opening up everywhere.” – 1:03 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell on taking advantage of his opportunity late in the season: pic.twitter.com/tIDgoP53P1 – 1:02 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Strange But True: No. 1 picks from almost 20 years ago (LeBron & Dwight) have played 113 games this year.

No. 1 picks from a few years ago (Zion & Simmons) have played 0. – 12:58 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy with @ESPNRadioNOLA postgame after #Pelicans beat Kings: “It’s great to be in the postseason, even if it is the play-in tournament (so far). We’re playing for something special.” – 12:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

With Tuesday’s win, #Suns All-Star Chris Paul becomes the 1st player in #NBA history to be part of four teams to set a franchise record for victories in a single season.

2007-08 New Orleans: 56-26.

2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: 57-25.

2017-18 Houston 65-17.

2021-22 Phoenix 63-16 pic.twitter.com/d6KQ9DwwQl – 12:50 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

That’s All Folks!

After tonight’s results,

our Play-In Match Up is set

we will face:

👀 @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/uqhrjJj4Hc – 12:50 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alvin Gentry on De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell: “I don’t see any reason those two guys couldn’t play together or even start together. Obviously, it’s way down the road right now, but it’s something that I think will be very much considered.” – 12:50 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

The 20-team field for the 2022 NBA playoffs & play-in tournaments is officially set.

– East: Heat, Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Raptors, Bulls, Cavaliers, Nets, Hawks, Hornets

– West: Suns, Grizzlies, Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, Spurs – 12:49 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Let’s take a look at the teams that beat the Lakers for play-in spots:

Wolves: One playoff berth in 17 years

Clippers: No Kawhi all year, only 29 games from Paul George

Pelicans: No Zion all year, started 1-12

Spurs: Were sellers at this year’s trade deadline TWO MONTHS AGO – 12:49 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Final: PHX 121, LAL 110.

The Lakers are officially eliminated from play-in contention with tonight’s loss, plus wins by NOP and SAS. – 12:48 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Enjoy $10 off your @MichelobULTRA order when you use code PELICANS10 on https://t.co/UTkDgElKsA pic.twitter.com/uGZbqQ4gWB – 12:44 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:42 AM

Green on the team earning a Play-In spot after starting the season 1-12 pic.twitter.com/GkeH0IN485 – 12:40 AM

Shoutout to the best fans on the planet 🙌👑

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell set a new Sacramento-era record for assists in a game by a rookie with 17, passing Kenny Smith, who had 15 in 1988. The last NBA rookie with at least 15 pts and 17 assists was Trae Young, who had 25 points and 17 assists on 11/19/2018 vs. LA Clippers. – 12:37 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green is proud of the Pelicans making the play-in tournament, saying it’s important to celebrate these type of steps although there remains plenty of work ahead.

“It’s beautiful to see that we get an opportunity to have an extended season.” – 12:37 AM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Remember, Lakers’ first round pick, which is now a lottery pick, goes to the Pelicans (most likely) or Grizzlies. – 12:35 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell was rather dismissive of his career high 17 assists tonight – the most in a game by a Kings rookie in the Sacramento-era, but rather meaningless because of the loss to New Orleans. – 12:34 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:34 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans build double-digit lead early in third quarter behind three-point shooting, put away Kings late for 123-109 road win. New Orleans seals West play-in berth after going 3-1 on trip. Jaxson Hayes career-bests in pts, reb. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/T3vT3JdRHz pic.twitter.com/9oK0bQkpim – 12:33 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

@Jaxson Hayes 23 pts, 12 reb, 10/14 FGM, 2/3 3PM

@CJ McCollum 23 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl, 4 reb

@Brandon Ingram 17 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb

@Devonte4Graham 14 pts, 5/8 FGM, 2 ast

@treymurphy 14 pts, 4/4 3PM, 4/4 FGM, 2 reb

@willyhg94 12 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

3 years after the AD trade, the Pelicans — with Zion only playing 1 year and some change of his 3-year career, and 2 of the 3 core players of the trade gone — are going to surpass the Lakers. – 12:31 AM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Willie Green

Devonte’ Graham

Jaxson Hayes

Willy Hernangómez – 12:30 AM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Play-in spot secured 💪

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Pels 123, Kings 109

– Jaxson: 23p, 12r (both tie career highs)

– CJ: 23p, 5a, 4r, 4s

– BI: 17p, 8a, 7r

– Willy: 12p, 12r

– Trey: 14p, 4/4 3P

– Devonte: 14p, 3/6 3P

– Nance: 10p, 4r, 3a

Pels: 50.6 FG%, 12/25 3P, 21/26 FT

Kings: 51.3 FG%, 11/30 3P, 20/22 FT – 12:23 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

It’s official. #Pelicans go from 1-12 to start this season to a play-in tournament berth. What a turnaround by this team and stellar work from the coaching staff and players to keep battling through some bleak times early in 2021-22 – 12:22 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Helluva turnaround for the Pelicans. That team started, what, 1-12? 1-13? And they rallied to make the play-in tournament. Willie Green has done a great job with that group. – 12:22 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Not the smoothest of victories, but the Pelicans enjoyed decent separation for much of 2nd half and notched a 123-109 win over the Kings.

Say hello to the play-in tournament, New Orleans!

Only question is, can they stay in 9th ahead of San Antonio? (Spurs beat Nuggets tonight) – 12:22 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

A lively crowd of more than 16k fans, the Kings finished off their 21-22 home schedule with an entertaining battle with the Pelicans. Like so many nights this season, the Kings came up short on their home floor, this time by a final of 123-109. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:22 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

Jaxson Hayes had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

New Orleans clinches a play-in tournament slot. After 3-16 start, it has gone 32-28.

Pels must maintain their 1-game lead over Spurs to host a play-in tourney game. – 12:21 AM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings fall to the Pelicans, 123-109

👑 @Davion Mitchell 15 PTS, 17 AST

👑 @Damian Jones 22 PTS, 4 REB

👑 @Jeremy Lamb 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/mM4syHRyqf – 12:21 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

Hayes 23 pts & 12 rebs (both tied career-highs)

McCollum 23 pts

Ingram 17 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts

The Pels officially clinch their spot in the Play-In tournament and go 3-1 during the biggest road trip of the season. Now the fight for 9th starts. – 12:21 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Pelicans 123, Kings 109. New Orleans clinches a play-in spot with the win. Davion Mitchell finishes with 15 points and a career-high 17 assists for Sacramento. – 12:21 AM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

With tonight’s win, the New Orleans Pelicans – who started the season 1-12 – have qualified for the play-in tournament.

They hold a one-game lead on the Spurs for the right to host the 9-10 game.

Schedules left:

NO: vs. POR, at MEM, vs. GSW

SA: at MIN, vs GSW, at DAL – 12:21 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Play-In Tournament. Incredible turnaround from a 1-12 start to the season. And they don’t even have Zion back…yet – 12:21 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings finish with an overall record of just 16-25 on the home floor, as they drop the Golden 1 Center finale for the season, a 123-109 loss to New Orleans. Davion Mitchell finishes with 15 points and a career high 17 assists, Damian Jones with 22 for Sacramento. – 12:21 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Easiest to most difficult paths for the Spurs to pass the Pelicans:

1. Pelicans go 0-3, Spurs go 1-2

2. Pels go 1-2, Spurs go 2-1

3. Pels go 2-1, Spurs go 3-0

Pelicans final 3 games:

vs Portland

@ Memphis

vs Warriors – 12:20 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Alvin Gentry calls timeout with 32 seconds left down 14 because he wanted to give everyone time to point out that on the same night #Pelicans clinch a play-in spot, the Lakers are about to get eliminated, barring a comeback from down 20 at Phoenix in the fourth quarter – 12:20 AM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Lakers are down by 26, now firmly entrenched as the 8th-worst record in the NBA, about to be 3 games behind San Antonio (9th worst) with 3 to play.

If the Lakers’ pick falls anywhere in the top 10, it belongs to the Pelicans.

What a boon. – 12:19 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Lakers getting clowned on to end their season. Fully deserved for what has been a truly wretched campaign. Only problem from a Grizzlies perspective – their pick, long assumed to be coming to Memphis, now has a 99.6% chance of belonging to New Orleans (1-10 NO; 11-30 MEM). – 12:18 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez spent the first half of the season exchanging the backup center spot. They’re both going to end up playing huge roles tonight in #Pelicans earning a spot in the postseason – 12:17 AM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans are about to earn their way into the postseason for the first time since 2018.

After sinking to a 3-16 record, and without Zion Williamson logging a single minute, this is one of unlikeliest postseason appearances franchise history.

An admirable accomplishment. – 12:14 AM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jaxson Hayes with the 7th double-double of his career. Second time he’s had back-to-back double-doubles. – 12:09 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Score updates:

The Pelicans are up by 11 over the Kings with less than 5 mins left.

The Lakers are down 19 to the Suns midway through the 3Q – 12:08 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jaxson Hayes has picked up his second 20-10 game of his career tonight. His first came a couple months ago against Denver. – 12:08 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell has set the Sacramento-era record for assists in a game by a rookie, passing Kenny Smith tonight. He’s up to 17 now, Smith’s high was 15 back in 1988 – 12:05 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell now has 17 assists vs. the Pelicans. – 12:05 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell has set a new Sacramento-era record for assists in a game for a rookie with 17 assists, passing Kenny Smith in 1988. – 12:05 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Final night of the season in Sacramento. Metta World Peace and Brad Miller chucking foam balls to the crowd. They were part of the Kings’ last playoff team in 2006. pic.twitter.com/tReLegNrR2 – 12:04 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham and CJ McCollum all on the court at the same time … – 12:01 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are trying to rally. 105-99 Pelicans with 7:23 remaining. – 12:00 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

You just knew Jose Alvarado was going to come up with a defensive play after the referees didn’t put him on the FT line for getting hit on the head on a drive.

Grand Theft Alvarado Victim: DiVincenzo. – 11:57 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Sounded like Devonte Graham stopped just sort of saying a magic word that might’ve gotten him T’d up. – 11:56 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy has 14 points off the bench and he’s sunk all 4 of his 3-point attempts.

Really nice all-around game for him tonight. He’s doing a lot of the little things and knocking down his open shots. – 11:54 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Sure, he’s a perfect 3-3 (all 3-point attempts), Trey Murphy should be sitting on a much higher number of field goal attempts. Three through 3 quarters against these Kings isn’t remotely enough. – 11:53 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta sighting. – 11:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Pelicans drain seven 3’s in the 3rd, lead the Kings 95-84 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Davion Mitchell a career high 14 assists and Damian Jones has 20 points for the Kings. Jaxon Hayes with 21 points for the Pelicans. – 11:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 95, Kings 84

Hayes 21 pts & 8 rebs

McCollum 17 pts

Ingram 11 pts & 6 assts

If the Pels can keep it up, they’re one quarter away from clinching a spot in the Play-In – 11:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail 95-84 heading to the fourth. Damian Jones leads with 20 points. 13-point, 14-assist double-double for Mitchell. – 11:50 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Smile, Trey Murphy. Shooters get rolls like that! – 11:50 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has 14 assists, surpassing his previous career high of 10. Pelicans lead 95-84 going into the fourth quarter. – 11:50 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Off-Night now has a career-high 12 assists with still over a quarter of basketball left to play 💪

@Davion Mitchell | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/bOk12ziIOE – 11:47 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Career-high 12th assist for Davion Mitchell. – 11:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell with his new career high for assists with 11, to go along with his 11 points tonight here in the 3rd vs. New Orleans. – 11:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell has tied his career high with 10 assists tonight here in the 3rd quarter vs. the Pelicans. – 11:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell has tied his career high with 10 assists. – 11:38 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jaxson Hayes, a 7-footer, already has a couple of 3-pointers and several Euro drives. Incredible ability. – 11:36 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Jaxson Hayes. Have a night. – 11:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tech on Trey Lyles. – 11:34 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Lonzo Ball

Darius Garland

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

Alex Caruso

Josh Hart

Montrezl Harrell

The Lakers won the 2020 title. But are we sure they don’t win at least one with this crew had they just done… nothing? – 11:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Spurs defeated the Nuggets tonight so they move to 34-45.

Pelicans have to win to say a game ahead of San Antonio in the standings. – 11:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with the flashy behind the back pass to Trey Lyles. – 11:32 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Spurs (34-45) just wrapped up impressive 19-point win at Denver, meaning #Pelicans (34-44) need to win tonight to remain in ninth place in West – 11:24 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.

NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kenny Thomas speaking facts on the halftime show. Re-signing Damian Jones should be on Monte McNair’s priority list this offseason.

Not top of the list, but definitely on it. – 11:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

After watching that first half, there’s only thought running through my head: Find any way necessary to the win. Ugly play, bad defense, no matter, just finish this game with more points than the Kings. – 11:17 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Kings 57

Hayes 12 pts

McCollum 10 pts & 3 stls

Ingram 8 pts & 5 assts

Pels lead even after a pretty average effort from them in the 1st half. They’ve got to do a better job of defending the interior. Kings are getting too many looks at the rim – 11:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Pelicans lead 60-57 at the half. Damian Jones having another strong game with 15 points. 10 points for Harrison Barnes. – 11:12 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 60, Kings 57

– Jaxson: 12p, 3r

– CJ: 10p, 3r, 2a

– BI, Willy, Nance: 8p each

Pels: 51.2 FG%, 3/10 3P, 15/19 FT

Kings: 55.6 FG%, 3/8 3P, 14/15 FT – 11:12 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones puts up 15 first half points for Sacramento but the Kings trail the Pelicans 60-57 at the half. Jaxon Hayes with 12 points for New Orleans. – 11:12 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

A half like this is why if Zion is cleared you play him. While chemistry is good, the Pels are in a close game against the really tanking Kings – 11:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Pelicans 60, Kings 57 – 11:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones looks like he’s on a pogo-stick out there. 15 points, only 2 rebounds. – 11:10 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I expect a lot of new faces on the Kings bench (coaches) next season but I hope Rico Hines, Doug Christie & Lindsey Harding return. – 11:08 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones with a monster block. Kings hanging around, trail 57-49. – 11:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jaxson Hayes’ length at the 4 is a (10 snort emojis) problem. – 11:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alvin Gentry is challenging the call against Davion Mitchell. – 10:56 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu with the hammer off a Jeremy Lamb lob. – 10:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox just came out to join his team on the Kings’ bench. Domantas Sabonis is there as well. – 10:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

After one in Sacramento

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Kings 25

Hernangomez 8 pts & 4 rebs

Hayes 7 pts

Ingram 4 pts & 2 assts – 10:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Rookie center Neemias Queta had five points and four rebounds in seven minutes in his first stint for the Kings tonight. Pelicans lead 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:40 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Regardless of tonight’s result, this will be another season where the Sacramento Kings failed to defend their home court. The Kings have managed just one positive home record in the 6 seasons inside the Golden 1 Center. – 10:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Pelicans lead the Kings 27-25 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Neemias Queta is up to 5 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Former teammates in Sacramento and Indiana, as well as two of my favorite people on the planet, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) and Brad Miller seated courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive tonight at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/AkLkpDHAxa – 10:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win

#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss

#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss

Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans

SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd

NO 24 Kings 18 1st

LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta with the jumper. He’s up to 5 points and 2 rebounds. – 10:35 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

On the home finale’s pregame ceremony in Sacramento as Kings GM Monte McNair awards Harrison Barnes with his second consecutive Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for his leadership to the team on and off the court @Harrison Barnes pic.twitter.com/zuoxH3YqZe – 10:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy with the vet move to fix the #Pelicans net in the middle of a play – 10:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta gets to the line and knocks down one of two free throws. – 10:19 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

NBC Sports had to wait this long to replace the Kings with hockey? – 10:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta checking in early in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta is coming into the game. – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a pair of buckets to start the game for Sacramento. – 10:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Brad Miller and Metta Sandiford-Artest sitting courtside together for Kings-Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/X7fJg5d2KQ – 10:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell addresses the crowd before the team’s final home game, saying: “This offseason we’re going to get better and make you guys proud.” – 10:05 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️

👑 @Davion Mitchell

👑 @Justin Holiday

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Trey Lyles

👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/BABbjhBxtM – 10:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:

G – Davion Mitchell

G – Justin Holiday

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Trey Lyles

C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:

G – Davion Mitchell

G – Justin Holiday

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Trey Lyles

C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:

Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:

Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jaxson Hayes

Willy Hernangomez – 9:31 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jaxson Hayes

Willy Hernangomez – 9:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I am EXCITED for the upcoming 25 point Willy Hernangomez game tonight – 9:12 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willy Hernangomez will start at center in place of Valanciunas at Sacramento – 9:11 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Have long maintained that Zion Williamson is happy about playing for the Pelicans much more than most assume. Lee Anderson corroborated this earlier today to Jordy Culotta.

Plus, I explore when we could potentially see Zion — even perhaps this season. https://t.co/QiKOKubQTj pic.twitter.com/CsOlHlN9GT – 9:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) will be OUT tonight vs the Kings, per the Pelicans – 9:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for Pelicans vs. Kings tonight. – 9:05 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Update: Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 9:05 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brooklyn leads the #Rockets 64-47. It’s the #Nets biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 vs. New Orleans. They held Houston to 37.7 percent shooting and just 4-of-22 from deep. – 8:48 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alvin Gentry on how close the Kings are to becoming a playoff team: “If you go through a training camp with the guys that we have now, and the chemistry can improve, yeah, I think we’re close. I think we’re very close.” – 8:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” – 8:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision for Pelicans vs. Kings. – 8:37 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alvin Gentry is still non-committal on whether De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He did say, “we’re not going to do anything stupid.” – 8:24 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Tonight’s #OpeningDay lineup for the @SLSpaceCowboys :

Pedro Leon SS, Brinson CF, Costes LF, Matijevic 1B, Lee C, Barreto 2B, De Goti 3B, McKenna RF. JP France is the starting pitcher vs Sacramento. – 7:50 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?

Paolo Banchero in Detroit?

Chet Holmgren in Houston?

@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.

nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 4:12 PM

