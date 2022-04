TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Changes have been made to how visitors enter and exit the Bi-State Justice Center building in downtown Texarkana for security purposes. Now, the only way in is the northernmost entrance located on Broad Street; the other doors will only be used to exit the building. Also, visitors must go through a metal detector before entering the facility. Leaders have been making the adjustments for a couple of weeks now. Building manager, Kristine Barron, says they decided to do this because of dangerous items being brought inside the center.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO