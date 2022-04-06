ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 500 killed or wounded during road rage incidents on US highways, new analysis reports

By Catherine Hawley
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - If you drive, you likely see it almost every day -- aggressive, often angry drivers cutting you off, tailgating, and making obscene gestures if you do not get out of the way fast enough. Turns out, 2021 was one of the deadliest years on record for...

ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRQE News 13

Grant County road rage incident ends in murder charges

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing murder charges after a fight turned into a shooting in Grant County. Silver City police say Joseph Trujillo was driving down a residential street in Bayard when he flipped off another driver – Jerimiah Mohr. Police say both pulled over to fight. Then Trujillo and a passenger […]
GRANT COUNTY, NM
CBS Baltimore

Tow Truck Driver Killed In Maryland Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50. Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said. The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  
COLLEGE PARK, MD
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Mom Who Blamed Toddler Son's Death On Road Rage Arrested

A Texas woman who blamed her toddler son’s death on road rage violence has now been arrested in connection with his fatal shooting. The Dallas Police arrested Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, on Thursday and charged her with tampering with physical evidence and endangering a child in connection with the Monday shooting of her 3-year-old son Jalexus Washington, a press release from the department states.
DALLAS, TX
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in alleged road-rage incident with gun

A local man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two teens while driving in west-central Salina late Saturday afternoon. Two Saline County teens - 17 and 18 years of age - told police they were driving northbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle pulled alongside and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at them, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS

