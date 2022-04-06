Dunkin’ celebrates Falling Waters First Next Generation Restaurant with free coffee for a year giveaway

The "after" shot of the newly designed and epoxied bar tops. The "before" shot of the former bar top at Freddy's. Freddy Najafi, right, owner of Wake Forest Wine and Craft Beer, AKA Freddy's Bottle Shop, located at 308 E. Roosevelt Ave. in Wake Forest, has been in business since March 11, 2021. At left, Wake Forest residents Marshall Willing and Samantha Lee enjoy their selections. At the other end of the bar, Doug Dominique, far right, speaks with Jeff Crum, whose company, Endure Construction, designed and built the bar. Crum, along with Jeff Burrows — the Heritage High School building trades teacher, cross country and track coach — selected the bar tops from Raleigh Reclaimed. Burrows, who owns a woodworking business called Runderful Woodworks, applied to the epoxy finish to the bar tops.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO