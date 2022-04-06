76ers' James Harden: Double-double in win

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.

