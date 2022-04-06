ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' James Harden: Double-double in win

Harden recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, two...

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
ESPN

Indiana faces Philadelphia on 8-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (25-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia. The 76ers are 30-20 against conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points...
Yardbarker

Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Two Sixers, Back LaMelo Ball on the Glass)

The BetSided team is all in on player props for this NBA season, sharing our favorite and best prop bet picks each day during the year. NBA Best Prop Bets Record: 241-191-4 (+21.2079 units) Here are the plays we are eyeing for tonight’s slate with all odds via WynnBET:
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records double-double in loss

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in loss

Embiid put up 30 points (10-22 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 119-114 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Embiid dropped 29-plus points for the 13th time in his last 16 games including a combined 119 points in his last three. The five-time All-Star continues to make his final push in the MVP race with just two regular season games remaining.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Post unique line in OT loss

Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
