The editor behind One Piece has revealed that series creator Eiichiro Oda told him the biggest secret in the series was and recalls the day it all happened! As One Piece continues through its 25 plus year saga, fans are starting to see some of the biggest mysteries come together in a new way. At the same time, with each new reveal about the past or its connection to Luffy's actions in the present, there are even more questions raised about what could be waiting at the grand finale of the series overall. Especially when it comes to the One Piece treasure itself.

COMICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO