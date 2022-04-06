ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Lee proud of his pitching in win over Georgia

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

Clemson head coach Monte Lee has plenty to smile about after the Tigers defeated Georgia 4-3 to remain unbeaten against the SEC this year.

Lee praised starter Barlow and his relievers Tuesday night after the win.

