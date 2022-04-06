Skagit Valley's newest tulip garden is open for business

Garden Rosalyn joined RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town this spring as Skagit Valley’s third tulip display garden.

The garden west of Mount Vernon opened its doors to visitors at the start of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and saw a crowd on Saturday, owner Ernesto Mendoza said.

Garden Rosalyn is a display garden, not a farm. Mendoza does not sell cut flowers or bulbs, but instead focuses on the garden itself and on the customer experience.

Many dogs visited the garden with their owners on the opening weekend of the festival. Garden Rosalyn is the only display garden that welcomes well-behaved, leashed pets.

While early blooms have shown their colors, designs in the tulips will be revealed as the garden reaches full bloom, Mendoza said.

He designed the garden so that swan, heart and seahawk images appear in the flowers once they bloom.

Mendoza said he decided to make designs in the tulips as a way to show appreciation for the diversity in color.

He planted the tulip bulbs in November and expects they will be in full bloom by the weekend.

Workers at Garden Rosalyn landscape the garden to maintain grassy areas for visitors to walk and sit on without worrying about mud.

The grass also complements the vibrant colors of the blooms, Mendoza said.

There is a man-made pond at the center of the garden that provides a home for several geese and ducks.

The waterfowl swim in the pond and rest on its shore. Sometimes, snow geese flap their wings for visitors, employee Emmanuel Banuelos-Zambrno said.

Food and drinks including fresh fruit are served at Garden Rosalyn. A toy vendor and food trucks could make appearances in the garden during tulip season as well, Mendoza said.

Garden Rosalyn aims to offer visitors a welcoming environment and allows tickets to be purchased online and in person at 16648 Jungquist Rd., Mendoza said.