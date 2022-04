Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO