Oakton, VA

NOVA Boys’ Lax: Lake Braddock, Madison, Robinson get wins

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It’s spring break for our schools in northern Virginia, but that doesn’t stop the spring sports season, especially, boys’ lacrosse!

Oakton vs. Lake Braddock (at Robinson)

The Bruins controlled the tempo for most of the game, but the Cougars made things interesting late. However, Lake Braddock was able to get the 12-10 win over Oakton.

West Potomac vs. Madison (at Robinson)

The Warhawks dominated the Wolverines Tuesday evening. The offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first quarter, as Madison was able to cruise the rest of the way, beat West Potomac 13-3.

Chantilly at Robinson

The tournament hosts showed their dominance against the Chargers. A strong first quarter propelled Robinson to a 19-1 win over Chantilly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

