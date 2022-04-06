Beaton, Jones hold onto Eau Claire City Council seats, 3 newcomers join them

EAU CLAIRE — Two incumbents and three newcomers to the Eau Claire City Council won three-year terms in Tuesday’s elections.

Current council members Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones won re-election, while Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Charlie Johnson will join the council this month, based on unofficial results posted Tuesday night.

This week’s election had a field of eight candidates on the ballot and a write-in campaigner seeking five at-large seats on the council.

The other six seats on the council — five aldermanic district seats and the presidency — are elected in other years.

Incumbent Kate Beaton, who works as an organizing director of progressive social justice group Citizen Action of Wisconsin, was the top vote-getter on Tuesday. She secured her third term on the council with 6,852 votes.

Coming in second is newcomer Larry Mboga, who coaches cross country and track and field in the Chippewa Falls school district. The avid local runner got 6,674 votes.

Joshua Miller, a senior chemical lab technician at Hutchinson Technology/TDK, took third place. While a newcomer to elected office, Miller had served on the city’s Waterways & Parks Commission for six years, including time as its chairman. He got 6,018 votes on Tuesday.

Incumbent Roderick Jones, an assistant professor in the Department of Special Education and Inclusive Practices at UW-Eau Claire, won 5,608 votes. This will give Jones, who was appointed in June after Councilwoman Mai Xiong resigned, his first full term on the council.

A fifth-place finish with 5,266 votes was enough to secure a spot on the council for Charlie Johnson, a project coordinator at Retail Tech. At 23, he’s the youngest person running in the race, having graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2020. While he was at the university, he did serve as student body president in 2019.

The five winners in Tuesday’s City Council race raised and spent similar amounts on their campaigns, according to filings they made last month. All five also were among the local candidates who’s names appeared on postcards the Eau Claire County Democratic Party distributed while speaking with voters in weeks leading up to the election.

Falling below the line in Tuesday’s City Council election were Bob Carr, Brian Trowbridge, Mark Richter and write-in candidate Mary Partlow.

Carr, a lifelong Eau Claire resident and local car salesman, took sixth with 4,657 votes.

Coming in seventh was Trowbridge, a sergeant in the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. He got 4,449 votes.

In eighth was Richter, who had served a stint on the Rice Lake City Council when he lived there before he moved back to Eau Claire. There were 2,547 votes cast for him.

West side resident Partlow ran as a registered write-in. There were a total of 258 votes cast for write-in candidates in Tuesday’s City Council race, but the unofficial results did not give details on how many of those were for Partlow.