ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Embry Health begins charging uninsured for COVID tests, closes 60 Arizona sites

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Phoenix-based Embry Health began charging uninsured patients $100 for COVID-19 tests Tuesday, two weeks after federal reimbursement came to an end. The largest COVID-testing source in the Arizona also said it suspended...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Texas State
City
Congress, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
Phoenix, AZ
Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Washington State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Embry Health#Omicron
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona woman celebrates 108th birthday in Globe

Indiana man found dead, wife airlifted to Reno, Nevada hospital during road trip to Tucson. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno, Nevada, hospital. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Phoenix New Times

Too Close for Comfort: The Ku Klux Klan's Global Headquarters is in Glendale

The global headquarters of the Aryan Nations Knights of the Ku Klux Klan is hidden in plain sight, not in some part of the country you might expect, but right here in metro Phoenix. The KKK evokes images of mass rallies and terrorizing Black churches in the South, but today...
AZFamily

Two main reasons why rent continues to spike in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report just released from Zumper indicates rent continues to increase in certain Arizona cities. In fact, the two cities with the biggest rent increases are Surprise and Glendale. Both are around 30% higher than last year. So, what is going on here?. Well, it...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy