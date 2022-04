BRIDGEWATER – For a young team on the rise, valiant moments can light a long-lasting spark of confidence. That's what Braintree High softball coach Katie Jenkins is hoping, anyway. And early in the season, she's already seeing her team show a shift in stride. After trailing Bridgewater-Raynham 4-0 through five innings on the road Friday night, the Wamps didn't slouch. Instead, Jenkins' group...

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO