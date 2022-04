GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The roar of the crowd sounded a little different Wednesday, April 6 at Van Andel Arena, because it included the sounds of barking dogs. The Grand Rapids Griffins hosted their second "Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game" of the year after having another one back in October. For an extra $5, fans could bring their dogs to the game. The proceeds from the dog tickets go to Paws With A Cause, which trains service dogs to help people with disabilities.

