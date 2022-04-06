Garland County Sheriff’s Office asks public for information about man missing nearly four years

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Garland Co. Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook and sent an email to KARK on Tuesday requesting help from the public in a years-old case involving a missing man.

Danijel Jaskovic was reported missing April 22, 2018. His truck was found vandalized on Old Mount Tabor Road in Glenwood near Hot Springs. His phone was found at a Walmart where it had been dropped off for money.

“That’s all that’s been found or talked about,” said Monica Jaskovic, his wife. “I spoke to Danijel at 9 p.m. that night and never heard from him again.”

The sheriff’s office shared some details about Danijel Jaskovic, 45, that could help people identify him. He is approximately 5’11” to 6’2″ in height and weighs anywhere from 180 to 200 lbs. People with any information can call 501-622-3660 and report details anonymously.

Monica Jaskovic said her family held out hope that he could just be at a friend’s house, but now they simply want closure on what happened.

“All of us have consistently talked to the Garland Co. Sheriff’s Office, but there’s never been anything new,” Monica Jaskovic said.

A lot has changed in the last four years, and it’s taken a while for the family to start moving again. Monica Jaskovic said any information should be brought forward.

“Danijel was a great guy,” Monica Jaskovic said. “He was a great dad. I just wish someone would say something.”

