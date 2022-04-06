Kevin Durant reveals moment that negatively impacted Nets' season

Kevin Durant has gotten used to life in The Big Apple. He has also perhaps gotten used to the unique feeling that most of the basketball fans where he lives still aren’t over the fact he snubbed their favorite team, the New York Knicks, for the much newer NYC basketball team, the Brooklyn Nets. And, apparently, it makes for an interesting dynamic when he spends time in the area. Would you talk trash to Easy Money Sniper if you spotted him walking down 7th Avenue?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO