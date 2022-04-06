Kevin Durant reveals moment that negatively impacted Nets' season

The Long Island Nets (18-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated Raptors 905 (23-8) 114-99 on March 31 at Nassau Coliseum. Six Nets scored in double figures in the victory over the Raptors, including guard Tyrone Wallace and Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr., who scored 20 points each. Wallace also tallied nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field in 32 minutes, and Duke Jr. recorded nine rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. While on assignment with Long Island, Brooklyn center Day’Ron Sharpe notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while shooting 7-of-14 from the field in 24 minutes. Nets guard Jordan Crawford tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. Long Island forward RaiQuan Gray notched 13 points in 22 minutes, and Brandon Rachal recorded 12 points in 30 minutes.
Comments / 0