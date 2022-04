As he enters the final season of his contract, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is yet to receive a formal long-term extension offer from the club. "It's like I talked about before, (I'm open to) having talks if they want to have them, and if not, let's go play baseball," Turner said Tuesday, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. "So no talks, no nothing. We're ready to go play."

