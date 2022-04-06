Independence voters elect Rory Rowland as mayor

Less than a year after the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, the town’s voters have ousted their mayor. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger was elected Tuesday to replace Mayor Charles Burkett, who came in third place in the election despite amassing the largest war chest of all candidates. In...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Department of Justice announced on Friday an agreement with the state of Ohio to help ensure military service members, their family members, and US citizens living overseas have an opportunity to fully participate in the upcoming primary election. The Justice Department said...
COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R). ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D). CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
May primary measure would allow residents to serve eight years on the council and eight years as mayor Tualatin voters will decide in the May primary whether a member of the city council can serve two terms and then serve two terms as mayor in a 20-year period. Current charter language states that no one serving as mayor, a city councilor or a combination of both offices can serve more than 12 years in a 20-year period. The measure, Measure 34-309, would directly affect Mayor Frank Bubenik, who served eight years as a city councilor before he was elected mayor...
MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
Voters in Saranac Lake will cast their ballots on Tuesday for a new mayor. The village's current mayor, Clyde Rabideau, is retiring after leading the village since 2010. The race for his replacement is between Democrat Melinda Little, Republican Jimmy Williams, and Jeremy Evans, who’s running on the 'Stronger Saranac Lake' party line.
Frank Picozzi announced on Tuesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor of Warwick. In a Facebook post, Picozzi stated, “I welcome the challenge.”. Picozzi said he will remain an Independent candidate. “I am very proud of my administration’s accomplishments these past 15 months,” said Picozzi.
BOGOTA, Colombia – Colombian voters have selected their presidential candidates. This year’s ballot will list six candidates including a former guerrilla fighter, a woman who was kidnapped by guerrilla fighters and a mathematician. Voters selected three on Sunday and the other three were not contested. In about two...
A total of nine people voted Tuesday to re-elect George Grenier Jr. as a village trustee. No other positions were up for election, said village Clerk Nicole O’Connor. Grenier has been on the board since 2014. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check...
WASHINGTON — Shortly before voting Wednesday to seek criminal charges against a pair of aides of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the House chairman of the select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, made an offer: Any of his House colleagues who were involved in the attempt to overturn the election and the run-up to the Capitol attack should come to testify under oath about what happened.
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
The same challenges, such as limited state funding and limited time to process mail-in ballots, remain unresolved.
The post Little has changed for Pennsylvania election officials, voters heading into 2022 appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Louisiana voters will be head to the polls on Saturday to exercise their rights in the March 26 Municipal Primary Election. Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish are voting for a new judge in the 19th Judicial Courthouse, as well as a new member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A runoff election will be held between candidates John C. “Sonny” Dumas and Alice Wallace for Mayor of Winnsboro. Dumas secured 32% of the votes and Wallace, 49%. See full elections results for all races in our region below.
