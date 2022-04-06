ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Firefighters save man’s home from encroaching flames as Johnson County pallet yard fire burned

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfO1h_0f0cHAP000

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire, fueled by thousands of pounds of wood burned in Johnson County after storms passed through North Texas Monday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. on April 4 as thunderstorms blew through the area.

Alvarado Fire Department Capt. Brad Hargrove told CBS 11 News that preliminary investigations showed severe weather may have sparked the fire in the 2400 block of Luisa Lane in Venus and set yards and yards of wood ablaze.

“Once we arrived at the scene we found a full pallet yard on fire. We’re suspecting it started by a lightning strike,” he said.

But it wasn’t just the flames first responders were concerned about. There were unconfirmed reports of at least one tornado touching down in Johnson County and Hargrove said one came through as they tried to put out the pallet fire. “We looked up and it was coming right over the top of us,” he said. The Captain said he rode out the storm in his SUV.

The pallet fire burned through the night and into the morning. Initially more than a dozen fire agencies responded to try and beat down the flames. Tuesday morning firefighters were still on the scene but they say they don’t have enough water to put out the fire that has so much wood fueling it.

From the beginning, fire crews said they knew fighting the fire would be incredibly challenging.

“The issue we had when our crews showed up was that the fire was all the way in the back,” Venus Fire Department Chief Richard Allen said. “With the storms coming in, if the pallets would’ve blown over and blocked the entrance it would’ve compromised our escape route, the only way we’d have to get out.”

As firefighters from 19 different departments did what they could, severe storms moved in.

Lynn Dykes watched from his home next door as the fire continued to spread.

“We looked next door and we noticed my neighbors back porch was on fire,” he said.

Johnson County fire dispatch put out an emergency alert.

“We were getting pounded by rain and hail and debris,” Dykes said. “We were so concentrated on extinguishing that that when the tornado came through it was like big deal, we got to put this fire out.”

Propane tanks exploded and shrapnel shot up into the air. Nearby homes were evacuated.

“At one point the captain came up to me, maybe about 3 o’clock this morning, and said ‘I think you’re going to lose your house,’ ” Dykes said. “It was so hot on the back side here.”

Allen said a metal fence saved the day. “They had that 8 foot tall metal fence – and once we could get the fire burned down below that level it helped tremendously,” he said.

“They saved my house,” Dykes said. “They’re amazing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Johnson County, TX
Johnson County, TX
Accidents
City
Alvarado, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Johnson County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Pallet#Firefighters#Propane#Accident#Alvarado Fire Department#Cbs 11 News#Venus Fire Department
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
DFW Community News

Man Pulls Gun on Wrong Driver After Hit-and-Run, Arrested

A man whose vehicle was reportedly struck in a hit-and-run Saturday is facing a deadly conduct charge after pulling a gun on the wrong driver, Southlake police say. According to Southlake Police, 44-year-old Adrian Hill and his family were stopped at the intersection of W. Kirkwood Boulevard and Texas 114 shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle was struck by a dark-colored SUV.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Hutch Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
110K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy