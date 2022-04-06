ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1.

The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho and her boyfriend, Todd Shaw, who both lived with the child.

Shaw was arrested on an Injury to a Child warrant on April 2.

As the investigation progressed, detectives interviewed Sabrina a second time. During the interview, she admitted knowledge of the ongoing physical abuse Shaw was subjecting Phoenix to, police said. She also admitted to keeping Phoenix out of school and intentionally neglecting to seek medical care for his injuries to conceal the signs of abuse. On April 5, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Injury to a Child, which was granted.

Detectives arrested Sabrina on the warrant, and she is currently at the City of Denton Jail awaiting arraignment.

