Springville, UT

Springville man arrested after police allegedly find child pornography on cell phone

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 54-year-old Springville man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after detectives found four images of child pornography on his cell phone. According to police, Kevin G. Sykes has a position...

