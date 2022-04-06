Report: Watson Must Answer Questions About History With Other Massage Therapists

A judge ruled the QB has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him.

Editor ’ s note : This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org .

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to answer questions aiming to determine whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who issued statements of support for the quarterback, according to USA Today ’s Brent Schrotenboer about Tuesday’s ruling.

The 26-year-old is facing 22 active civil lawsuits concerning sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions . The lawsuits describe accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Per Schrotenboer, the plaintiffs’ attorneys “sought to have the quarterback answer written ‘requests for admission’ about whether he had sex with the 18 therapists who publicly supported him after the lawsuits against him started in March 2021.”

Watson has previously refused to answer the questions, and per an objection filed by his attorneys, which claimed it was not relevant and harassing. However, the plaintiffs’ attorneys countered and said it would help show a pattern and motives. They requested the judge compel him to answer, leading to Tuesday’s hearing.

The judge drew the line at whether the massage therapists had come forward publicly or not.

Watson’s camp is also required to produce information pertaining to his massage history since 2019 as well as the language about massages in his contract with the Houston Texans, his previous team, according to Schrotenboer.

Watson was recently traded to Cleveland and signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal— a record-setting contract that became the largest guaranteed contract in league history. The other eye-catching detail built into his Browns contract: For every game Watson is potentially suspended, the quarterback will lose only $55,556. His base salary is just $1 million in 2022, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If Watson had stayed with Houston, he would have lost $1.94 million for every game for which he was suspended.

The quarterback previously faced multiple criminal complaints; however, he is not facing charges following two separate grand jury hearings. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times , the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on the massage therapists and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.

On March 11, a Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson. A Harris County prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county , and Watson was traded shortly afterward. A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count on March 24.

Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman during his introductory press conference with the Browns .

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly not the one who will determine whether Watson faces a suspension, fine or face no penalty, according to Yahoo Sports . In a recent press conference, Goodell said the quarterback will, in all likelihood, not land on the commissioner’s exempt list, per The MMQB ‘s Albert Breer .

As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

