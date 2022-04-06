ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Community Members Meet Over Baltimore’s Dangerous Vacant Houses

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLixz_0f0cGChj00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The dangers posed by vacant houses have haunted Baltimore for decades.

“The neglect really says: Nobody cares. Why should I care?” Donte Hickman said.

Hickman is the pastor for the Southern Baptist Church and is steering the East Baltimore Revitalization Project.

Blocks of vacant houses stretch for miles near his church and in other parts of Baltimore.

“It’s a drain on the neighborhoods. It’s a drain on the city,” Steven Preston, the construction and design manager for the Parks & People Foundation said.

City officials say that nearly 15,000 homes sit empty and pose a major fire threat to nearby neighbors.

And residents have seen that danger multiple times. In January, a fire at a vacant house in South Baltimore killed firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo.

City leaders say they don’t want to see another tragedy.

“We also have people who are squatting in these homes so that’s not only an immense danger to homeowners nearby but also immense danger to people who are passing by,” City Councilmember James Torrence said.

But the hope is to change that pattern.

On Tuesday night several organizations and developers came together to discuss ways to revitalize and transform city neighborhoods.

“Ultimately, these neighborhoods are valuable and it really takes innovation and people and care and love for diversity,” Ernst Valery, the founder of SAA EVI Development Company, said.

Just last month, Mayor Brandon Scott announced a $100 million plan to fund the rehabilitation of vacant properties.

His actions came after the trio of firefighters was killed.

“Under my administration, we are going to build more equitable communities across Baltimore and reduce vacancy,” Scott said.

Some organizations have already restored vacant houses and transformed vacant lots into parks but the work is far from over.

“The more we invest in these neighborhoods and these spaces, we can start to change the tides of what’s going on,” Preston said.

City officials have introduced several bills aimed at solving the problem posed by Baltimore’s vacant houses. These bills increase fines for vacant property owners and require them to pay for emergency services.

CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed Inside House During Latest Baltimore Crime Wave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot—two of them killed—in less than five hours on Wednesday. Residents in South Baltimore said they were rattled after a man and woman were shot in their neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Police say the two gunshot victims are in stable condition.  Ed, who lives on Huron Street, said he was shocked to hear about the shooting.  “This neighborhood is really quiet,” he said.  About 45 minutes later, at 3:16 p.m., a man was shot and killed in East Baltimore off N. Luzerne Avenue. Neighborhood residents told WJZ they saw him lying on the sidewalk floor.  Then, at 6:01 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nick Mosby Introduces Bills To Battle Baltimore’s Vacant House Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Council President Nick Mosby has introduced three new bills to address the problems posed by the thousands of vacant properties in Baltimore. The three bills address emergency response fees, registration fees and penalties, and complaint fines. The first bill is tailored to address emergency response fees. It requires vacant property owners to pay for emergency response services provided by the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to a shortlist provided by Mosby. The bill allows the fire department to recover costs associated with fire investigations, incidents involving hazardous materials, water incidents, and other incidents that involve fire personnel. The second bill...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s First Responders Recover Human Remains From Vacant House On Pennsylvania Avenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers and firefighters worked together to remove human remains from inside of a vacant house in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, according to authorities. The human remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office to be identified and to determine the cause of death, police said on Saturday. There is no other information available on the investigation at this time, according to police.  City-collected data shows that as of March 11 there were 14,952 vacant buildings in the city of Baltimore, according to Chris Shorter, Baltimore’s first city administrator. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has taken steps toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Person
Brandon Scott
Maryland Reporter

The Bridge over Potomac is nearing completion

In March the US Department of Transportation ratified a long-expected $200 million credit to complete a major repair project on the bridge between Nice and Middleton. Maryland administration received money under a low-interest credit, thanks to the TIFIA program. The reconstruction of over 80 years old bridge began two years...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
#Wjz
WDEF

City residents hope new police chief meets community members

On Tuesday, Chattanooga will see its first Black, female police chief. While that’s something to be celebrated, the people at College Hill Courts hope it’s not just more of the same as other police chiefs. Back in September, seven women were shot along Grove Street, two of them...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Baltimore Sun

Body found in vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood

A body was found in a vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood, police say. Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said officers were called to the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday for a report of human remains inside a home. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, Fennoy said. No identity or cause of death was available. Baltimore officials announced just ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harborplace Acquired By Baltimore-Based Developer MCB Real Estate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we start a new chapter for Haborplace,” said Mayor Brandon Scott Tuesday during his State of the City address.  The Mayor announced Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate has reached an agreement to acquire Harborplace in Downtown Baltimore, pending court approval. The developer is promising big changes coming to the Inner Harbor. MCB Real Estate is led by managing partner, David Bramble.  “West Baltimore’s very own David has announced that he has the right to bring private investment for revitalizing Harbor Place,” said Mayor Scott, offering his administration’s full support to MCB and Bramble.  Harborplace opened in July, 1980, drawing...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Baltimore

Applications For Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Open Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications will open next month for Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2022, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program. The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program. Mayor Scott announced Tuesday in his State of the City address that the application for Baltimore’s program will go live May 2. The program was originally set to launch last Fall. The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Hall Reopens To The Public, Resumes In-Person Meetings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than two years of being closed to the public, Baltimore City Hall reopened its doors to residents Monday. The building has been closed since March of 2020. “It’s a really important day. This is the first day in two years that residents and media will be able to come inside City Hall and watch government at work,” said City Council President Nick Mosby. Some of the conveniences constituents have gotten used to will temporarily stop. City Council President Mosby said virtual testimonies will not be available for several weeks and possibly months. Anyone who wants to speak on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Emphasizes Police Improvements, Community Investment & Economic Relief In Second State Of The City Address

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday emphasized modernizing Baltimore’s police force, investment in its communities and providing economic relief to residents in his second annual State of the City address. The mayor’s remarks highlighted his commitment to paving a new path for the city. “Baltimore, let’s be honest, when I came into office the city was broken and rotten to the core from years of dysfunction, turmoil and misplaced focus,” Scott said. “We had to start from scratch and build new systems from the foundation up, no longer putting new windows on a house with no roof.” That new path includes...
BALTIMORE, MD
