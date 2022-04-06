Local firefighters return from east Tennessee wildfires

Many fire crews from across middle Tennessee have returned home after fighting the wildfires in east Tennessee.

Deputy Chief Joey Edwards with the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet was just one of the firefighters there.

"There were 70 to 80 plus agencies there, all of our Middle Tennessee agencies that we work alongside with, through a lot of different efforts," Edwards said.

The Mt. Juliet crew knows what it means to give this kind of extra help to crews to the east because this crew received help from others... two years ago during the tornadoes.

"When your resources are overwhelmed, seeing someone come into your community to help you, it's a great relief," Edwards said.

They say it's that teamwork they value across Tennessee -- a profession ready to help others and volunteer, in the volunteer state.