ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

One dead after shooting at Antioch apartment complex

By Dalton Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0f0cEX4A00

A man has died after a shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville police responded to the complex off of Richards Road around 7 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found 62-year-old Nathan Barnett dead in the front passenger seat of a black Chrysler 300 sedan. Barnett had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Unit investigation shows that Barnett arrived at the apartment complex in the Chrysler 300. The 17-year-old driver parked beside another car. Two individuals got out of the car once the 17-year-old parked.

Police say that witnesses heard several gunshots before seeing a suspect leave on foot from the scene. The other suspect drove away.

The 17-year-old driver got out and ran around the apartment building before returning to the car to retrieve something. The teen ran to a nearby dumpster before leaving the complex.

Police found a bag of marijuana on top of the dumpster weighing approximately two pounds.

The teen and his mother reported the shooting at the Smryna Police Department overnight. He was taken to the MNPD Headquarters and was interviewed and later charged in Juvenile Court with evidence tampering and felony marijuana possession.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities and their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marijuana#Crime Stoppers#Apartment Building#Chrysler#Homicide Unit#The Mnpd Headquarters#Juvenile Court
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WREG

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Clarksville woman describes interactions with murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
95.3 MNC

One dead and another injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres. Police were called around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to the area of Highland Avenue and Plum Court. On scene, police found an 18-year-old Benton Harbor man dead inside a vehicle. The other shooting victim...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy