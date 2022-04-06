One dead after shooting at Antioch apartment complex

A man has died after a shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville police responded to the complex off of Richards Road around 7 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found 62-year-old Nathan Barnett dead in the front passenger seat of a black Chrysler 300 sedan. Barnett had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Unit investigation shows that Barnett arrived at the apartment complex in the Chrysler 300. The 17-year-old driver parked beside another car. Two individuals got out of the car once the 17-year-old parked.

Police say that witnesses heard several gunshots before seeing a suspect leave on foot from the scene. The other suspect drove away.

The 17-year-old driver got out and ran around the apartment building before returning to the car to retrieve something. The teen ran to a nearby dumpster before leaving the complex.

Police found a bag of marijuana on top of the dumpster weighing approximately two pounds.

The teen and his mother reported the shooting at the Smryna Police Department overnight. He was taken to the MNPD Headquarters and was interviewed and later charged in Juvenile Court with evidence tampering and felony marijuana possession.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities and their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.