CLEVELAND — A new era is about to begin in Cleveland. On Thursday, the city's Major League Baseball team will officially take the field as the Guardians for the first time. Opening Day 2022 will take place in Kansas City against the division-rival Royals, and as first pitch approaches, we now have a clear view of who will be in uniform when the teams line up along the foul lines during the pregame ceremonies.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO