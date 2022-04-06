ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

LaBelle cowboy rides his horse through Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
LABELLE, Fla. (WBBH) — Everybody has a morning coffee routine. Yours might start in the car.

You push the pedal and let the several hundred horsepowers pull you there. Well, for one Dunkin’ fan, it only takes on horsepower, and its name is Jackson.

It’s almost like the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X was written about David Bosselait and his horse Jackson.

“That’s us going to Dunkin’ right there. Old Town Road,” Bosselait said.

It’s the dynamic Dunkin’s duo you might’ve seen trotting around town. The modern-day cowboy and his eight-year-old trusty steed make the trip into LaBelle once a week.

Quite literally, taking his horse down the old town road.

“First thing in the morning when it’s nice and cool,” he said. “Catch the river when the sun’s coming up.”

It’s a long journey, even for this retired bull rider, about 12 miles there and back.

“It’s a half-a-day event. Once we make it over the bridge, we head right to Dunkin’ Donuts to get our coffee.”

These two have become regulars at the Dunkin’ drive-thru.

“Hi buddy,” said one of the employees working the drive-thru.

“They like to pat him, they scratch him, they hand him his donut,” said Bosselait.

David gets a cup of joe, while Jackson prefers the sweets.

“His order is just a plain donut hole.”

So why ride two hours one way just to get a cup of coffee when there are cars?

“It’s a good experience for Jackson to be around the vehicles and whatnot,” he said. “Really shows him patience and, you know, to stay focused.”

It’s been a long time coming for Jackson. When David took this quarter-horse in three years ago, he was buck wild.

“Took me about a year to tame him down and break him.”

So he’d rather do exactly like the song says: “Riding on a horse, you can ship your Porsche.”

Plus, not too many people smile like this when they see a Porsche come through the drive-thru and no one pets them.

“But I know old boy back there, he loves to be pat.”

After sharing some smiles, the two turn around to make the trek home, but there’s no need to fuel up. That’s because, on days like this, Jackson runs on Dunkin’.

