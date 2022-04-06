Police: Man broke woman's jaw

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough announced the arrest of a man who had been accused of slapping a woman in the face and holding her down inside his home. Police said that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, an officer was flagged down by a woman in distress. She told the officer that Zachary Baum had assaulted her at his home. After an investigation, it was determined that Baum had slapped the woman in the face, held her down, and would not allow her to leave the property or call for help. Later that morning, Kittanning Borough Police, Armstrong County Sheriffs, and North Buffalo Township Police all served a search warrant for Baum’s residence and took him into custody. He is facing charges of unlawful restraint, intimidation of a victim, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. Baum was arraigned and is now housed at the Armstrong County Jail.

KITTANNING, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO