Sandusky, OH

Police: Man broke woman's jaw

By Colleen Carroll
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — A Sandusky man allegedly assaulted a woman and broke her jaw over the weekend. Jason R. King, 50, an East Monroe Street resident, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence after the alleged assault at his house on Saturday. Just after 1...

sanduskyregister.com

