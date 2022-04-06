AK House rejects full PFD amendments during budget debates

Voters putting their ballots in the mailbox at the Huffman Park Drive post office were disturbed this afternoon to find ballots had overstuffed the mailbox and were strewn on the ground. The photo above was taken after a citizen stuffed the ballots back in the mailbox, but they were clearly visible and reachable. The photo was taken at 5:42 pm and the last collection time for that box is 6 pm. The postal employees were notified by a citizen that ballots were insecure in the mailbox outside and the employees had emptied the box by 6:02 pm.

2 DAYS AGO