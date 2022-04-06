ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AK House rejects full PFD amendments during budget debates

 2 days ago

Parents of Anchorage infant battling four rare genetic mutations receive clues to their own health history.

2d ago

Everyone of us needs to contact our politicians and let them know how we feel. If they continue fighting against the full PFD to the people, as well as not allowing it to be added to our constitution for the protection & safety of the fund in the future; they are not being the voice of the Alaskan people and will be voted out. I have already done so with my state representative and encourage everyone to do so. It is our right as Alaskan citizens to have representatives that will speak for us. Many people think the PFD should be removed, however, it was put in place for a good reason and that reason still exists today. The majority of Alaskans don't use their funds for "fun" but use it as a necessity to pay off bills, buy fuel oil for heat, etc. If we don't receive the PFD, we wouldn't be able to afford to live while the politicians just want to line their pockets with money so they don't end up in the majorities situation and can continue their lives of luxury. So speak out people!

William Hester
1d ago

They are not upholding the rule of law on the PFD, they are breaking the law and need to be held accountable. I believe that a class action suit by the people against our politicians needs to be implemented. We have been swindled and robbed of what is the people's monies because the politicians don't care except for the special interests, bloated government and making unions happy. It's time to get what is owed to us!!

Robert Ball
1d ago

I've had to pay 190 bucks in gas so far this month and they don't want to give us the full pfd I've lived here since 1964 and I will do everything in my power to find out who they are and have them voted out of office and make sure they never work in office ever again then they can go back from wherever they came from because they sure ain't got no Alaskan blood in heart to hold out on the true Alaskans that really need it just like jay wrote it up for the people of Alaska

IN THIS ARTICLE
