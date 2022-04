The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has identified a Bucksport couple who were killed in a boating accident in Orrington. Officials say the two people who lost their lives over the weekend while canoeing in Orrington are identified as 28-year-old Loren Wadas-Kelly of Bucksport and her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly. The couple, who used to live in Wyoming, was apparently canoeing from a public boat launch in Orrington when it appears they capsized.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO