JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — East Tennessee State University is asking for help naming a new bald eagle that appeared at its Johnson City nest earlier this year. The male bald eagle, Boone, recently chose the new female eagle as its mate. ETSU said the young female eagle laid an egg earlier this year, and the two are taking turns on the nest. You can watch them live at this link.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO