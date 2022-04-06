Abducted North Carolina woman missing nearly 2 months found in New Orleans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Cumberland County, North Carolina, woman missing for nearly two months was found Monday in New Orleans, authorities said.

Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen was located in New Orleans and taken into protective custody by the FBI on Monday, the Cumberland County’s Sheriff’s Office said. The Louisiana State Police was also involved.

Benjamin-Olsen had been missing since Feb. 5, but no law-enforcement agency has said where or how she was abducted. The sheriff’s office said she is safe and on her way home to be reunited with her family.

Authorities also arrested Duncan Thomas Sherrington, 51, a man who authorities said had been traveling with Benjamin-Olsen.

The FBI said Sherrington used many different names, including Thomas Johnson and “Chris,” to help the two elude law enforcement, a release said.

The news release said the FBI got involved in the case once it was determined that Sherrington had left North Carolina with Benjamin-Olsen. The FBI is continuing to investigate the case.

