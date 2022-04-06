How this teen is honoring fallen first responders through running

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 13-year-old from Florida has made it his mission to make sure those who have died in the line of duty have their names remembered.

He took the time to make sure that the name of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton, who was killed in the line of duty, wouldn't be forgotten.

Zechariah Cartledge has run hundreds of miles in Florida to honor officers who have passed away.

He learned of Officer Sutton's passing through the Officer Down Memorial page on Facebook.

WTVR

"Whenever an officer loses their life, it's confirmed on that page and it gives a brief description about him or her and that's how we know it's time to do the mile," Cartledge said.

In 2019, he started honoring fallen heroes by running a mile in their honor. He started a foundation that once the run is complete, he sends the flag he carries and a personal note to the family.

"I'm doing these runs for the appreciation of those who do put their lives on the line," Cartledge said.

Cartledge has run over 1,000 miles in three years, honoring both firefighters and police.

He said he will keep on running and will stop when first responders stop dying.