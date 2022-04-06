Rockland County executive highlights county's achievements during State of the County address

Rockland County Executive Ed Day highlighted the county's achievements during his State of the County address Tuesday.

Day's speech centered around resiliency, a stronger financial position and taking care of those in need. He also spoke highly of each department and noted his satisfaction with the county's takeover of the Spring Valley Building Department, following the death of volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd in 2021.

The county executive says the future of the county is bright as it emerges from the pandemic.

"I promise to continue to do everything within my power to lead us further down the path of success," says Day. "I will not sit back and allow anyone to jeopardize anything our county has worked so hard to accomplish."

Day ended his speech by calling on residents to get involved with county programs to make Rockland County even stronger the rest of the year.