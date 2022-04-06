ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Rockets

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets on Tuesday evening by a score of 118-105.

Kyrie Irving went off for 42 points, three rebounds and six assists in the win.

The clip of the former Duke star talking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets improved to 41-38 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Blockbuster Trade Idea: LeBron James To The Brooklyn Nets For 5 Players And A First-Round Pick

LeBron James continues to make headlines at 37 years old, and it is likely he will continue to do so until the day he retires. The King is simply a fascinating figure in sports, and fans are often glued to the television because of the drama and excitement he brings. But unfortunately for Los Angeles Lakers fans, that has not come to their benefit. The Lakers are out of the playoffs this year, despite the fact that they have 3 superstars more or less in their prime.
Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
Steph Curry Hilariously Rejects LeBron James In His Response To Potentially Teaming Up: "I'm Good Right Now..."

LeBron James made headlines this week after tagging Warriors star Stephen Curry as the modern-day player he wants to play with the most. “In today’s game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena...."
Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
Kyrie Irving reveals how he fired up Kevin Durant, Nets at halftime vs. Knicks

Nothing like a crosstown rivalry to fire up opposing teams. The New York Knicks hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Madison Square Garden got rocking again. The Knicks set the tempo early on, taking a commanding 17-point lead after the first half. But the Nets hung tough, with Kevin Durant catching fire in the final two quarters to hack out a 110-98 victory. KD scored 23 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, and according to a report by ESPN, it appears Kyrie Irving’s halftime pep talk helped his fellow All-Star and the rest of the Nets to power through.
Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
Kyrie Irving Confronted A Fan During The Knicks Game, Apologizes Later, And Admits It Was The Wrong Fan

Kyrie Irving played his first game at Madison Square Garden this season, now that the New York vaccine mandate has been lifted, allowing him to play games in New York without getting vaccinated. The Nets didn't have a good first half, and as they were going into the tunnel, Kyrie Irving thought he heard a fan trying to heckle him, and confronted him for it.
NBA considering notable rule change for next season

The NBA may be ready to abolish one particular practice from the game beginning next season. Addressing reporters Wednesday, commissioner Adam Silver said that the NBA Board of Governors has had a discussion about potentially eliminating take fouls, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. Silver added that they are considering a change for next season and could possibly act by summer.
