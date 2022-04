NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The amines market in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 52% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and the Rest of APAC. The outbreak of diseases has driven consumers to take up various preventive measures, such as the increased use of hand sanitizers. This will facilitate the amines market growth in China over the forecast period.

