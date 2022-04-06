Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to begin providing 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) sent a letter today to U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to request an extension of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration, which is set to expire in a few weeks, so that long term and post-acute care providers can continue to offer the most efficient and effective care possible to our nation’s most vulnerable population. In the letter, AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson outlines the threat of a COVID resurgence in the United States due to the…

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 16 DAYS AGO