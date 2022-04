CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Catawba County man was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration to be followed by three years of probation for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 2021, according to court documents. James Little, of Claremont, must also pay $500 in restitution. A family […]

