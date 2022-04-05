ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets rookie Jalen Green extends historic 30-point streak to five games

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Photo by Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets rookie Jalen Green, drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, has now joined Allen Iverson (1997) as the only NBA rookies in more than 40 years to score 30-plus points in five straight games.

Green kept his historic streak going with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting (52.2%) on Tuesday in Brooklyn, including 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40.0%). The 20-year-old also grabbed 6 rebounds in his 41 minutes.

Iverson’s streak ended at six games, and Green will have opportunities to tie and potentially break that mark when Houston finishes its 2021-22 season on Friday in Toronto and Sunday at home versus Atlanta.

The Rockets still lost Tuesday’s game to the Nets, 118-105 (box score), thanks to a 42-point outburst by Kyrie Irving (8-of-16 on 3-pointers, 50.0%). But for Green and backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr. (36 points), it was a useful learning experience at Barclays Center versus Brooklyn’s duo of future Hall of Famers in Irving and Kevin Durant.

Porter’s point total was a season high in scoring.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

