Rockets rookie Jalen Green extends historic 30-point streak to five games

Rockets rookie Jalen Green, drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, has now joined Allen Iverson (1997) as the only NBA rookies in more than 40 years to score 30-plus points in five straight games.

Green kept his historic streak going with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting (52.2%) on Tuesday in Brooklyn, including 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40.0%). The 20-year-old also grabbed 6 rebounds in his 41 minutes.

Iverson’s streak ended at six games, and Green will have opportunities to tie and potentially break that mark when Houston finishes its 2021-22 season on Friday in Toronto and Sunday at home versus Atlanta.

The Rockets still lost Tuesday’s game to the Nets, 118-105 (box score), thanks to a 42-point outburst by Kyrie Irving (8-of-16 on 3-pointers, 50.0%). But for Green and backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr. (36 points), it was a useful learning experience at Barclays Center versus Brooklyn’s duo of future Hall of Famers in Irving and Kevin Durant.

Porter’s point total was a season high in scoring.