Educators discuss student engagement in climate change education as part of One Book One Northwestern series

The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future. It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking. We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal,social and economic vitality.

