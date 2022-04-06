ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Educators discuss student engagement in climate change education as part of One Book One Northwestern series

By Joanna Hou
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-12 and college science educators discussed climate change education and shared their thoughts on engaging students during a virtual panel Tuesday. “How could you think about trying to mitigate climate change without education?” said McCormick and earth and planetary sciences Prof. Neal Blair. “The planet’s going to continue heating for some...

dailynorthwestern.com

Daily Northwestern

Small but mighty: A look into Northwestern’s Debate Society

As a 15-time winner of the National Debate Tournament, the Northwestern Debate Society is one of the most successful debate teams in the country. The 10 students on the team spend months researching and preparing for national competitions throughout the school year. Although the team is open to all students,...
EDUCATION
KTVZ

COCC focuses on climate solutions as part of global ‘teach-in’ education event

Addressing topics of climate change and climate justice, faculty and staff at Central Oregon Community College will participate in a global education event of an estimated 1,000 colleges, universities and schools on Wednesday, March 30, with COCC’s programming taking place from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Coats Campus Center on the Bend campus.
BEND, OR
Bangor Daily News

Public education is failing students. Radical change is needed.

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Max Provencher is a senior at Searsport District High School and serves as the national treasurer of Future Business Leaders of America. If you...
SEARSPORT, ME
NRToday.com

Educator Champions Across the County Use STEAM Hub Resources to Engage Students

The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future. It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking. We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal,social and economic vitality.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WVNews

Students share thoughts on education panel

Several community members spoke at the Lewis County High School Education Panel held Wednesday, March 2. The first part of the panel was covered in the March 9 edition of The Weston Democrat. Lewis County Commission President Agnes Queen spoke about the role of the commission, stating that what it...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Daily Northwestern

Faculty Senate discusses NU’s low admission rates and mental health services

Northwestern’s Faculty Senate discussed topics related to NU’s acceptance rate and faculty representation in administrative decisions Wednesday night after hearing from the Chair of the Board of Trustees J. Landis Martin. Faculty Senate President and Molecular Biosciences Prof. Robert Holmgren said NU has a “very low” admission rate...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

What climate education should look like

As part of the University’s broader strategy on climate change, the Committee on Climate Education is examining what teaching and learning about climate should look over the next decade. The group recently released surveys seeking input from students, staff, faculty, alumni, and affiliates. The Gazette spoke with committee co-chairs...
HARVARD, MA
Daily Northwestern

Evanston homeschool students engage in community through arts enrichment

For the less than 1% of Evanston’s student population who are homeschooled, creative education takes place outside the typical classroom. Through local arts enrichment programs, homeschooled students have the chance to learn, grow and make friends with other students, whether working behind the canvas or performing on stage. Ratika...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Organizing during the pandemic: Activist groups on campus fight for changes, spotlight institutional problems

Two years ago, despite soaring COVID-19 positivity rates, protests broke out nationwide after police killed George Floyd. At Northwestern that fall — on an otherwise mostly empty campus — community members gathered for more than 30 days of action to abolish University Police and redirect funds toward institutions supporting students of marginalized identities.
EVANSTON, IL

