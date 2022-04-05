ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets coach Stephen Silas open to Dennis Schroder return in 2022-23

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Veteran guard Dennis Schroder, who is resting to finish out the 2021-22 season as the Houston Rockets evaluate younger players, doesn’t yet have a contract for 2022-23 and will soon be a free agent. He was acquired by Houston in the Daniel Theis trade with Boston in February.

But the Rockets do value the 28-year-old’s influence on their young squad, and head coach Stephen Silas indicated after Tuesday’s loss in Brooklyn that he was open to keeping Schroder beyond this season.

When a reporter from Schroder’s native Germany asked Silas whether he would like to keep Schroder around, here’s how he responded:

I love Dennis. He’s been really good for us, as far as his point guard play, as far as his leadership, as far as being a veteran that we need, because we are so young.

He’s the kind of guy who pulls people together. Off the floor, but on the floor, as well. He’ll get them together at the free-throw line and talk to the guys, and get them organized. That’s an important quality to have, especially for our young group.

I don’t think he’s going to play anymore this season, but he’s been very good for us.

Schroder has averaged 13.5 points (43.1% FG, 34.4% on 3-pointers) and 4.6 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

Because Schroder is playing on a one-year contract this season, the Rockets will not have Bird rights to potentially help with re-signing him this offseason — even if they do see a long-term role for him. However, it could be feasible for the Rockets to potentially re-sign Schroder at the allowed rate of 120% relative to his current $5.9-million salary.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to offer Schroder that type of contract will rest with general manager Rafael Stone. Whether he accepts it is far from a given, as well. But the endorsement of Houston’s second-year head coach certainly can’t hurt the chances of a deal.

