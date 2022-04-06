ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies

By ANDREW DALTON
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnGch_0f0cAlcI00
Obit Bobby Rydell FILE - Former teen idols from the 50's and 60's Frankie Avalon, left, Fabian, center, and Bobby Rydell, right, show off their foot prints in plaster casts Friday, July 3, 1998, on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ‘n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was 79. Along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, Rydell was among a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian, File) (Vartan Boyajian)

Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ‘n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday.

Rydell died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his hometown of Philadelphia, according to a statement posted by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey.

Rydell, who credited a 2012 kidney and liver transplant with extending his life, was 79.

Along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, Rydell was among a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.

Between 1959 and 1964, he had nearly three dozen Top 40 singles including “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Wildwood Days,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Forget Him,” a song of consolation for a bereft girl that helped inspire the Beatles’ classic “She Loves You.”

He had recurring roles on “The Red Skelton Show” and other television programs, and 1963's “Bye Bye Birdie” was rewritten to give Rydell a major part as the boyfriend of Ann-Margret. He didn’t want to move to Hollywood, however, and “Birdie” became his only significant movie role — though the high school in the hit ’70s musical “Grease” was named for him.

Rydell never strayed far from his Philadelphia roots, living in the area for most of his life. The block of 11th Street where he grew up was christened Bobby Rydell Boulevard by his hometown in 1995.

“I never thought of myself as a celebrity,” he told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2003. “I was just a guy who went out there and worked.”

He was born Robert Ridarelli in a South Philadelphia neighborhood that would also produce teen idols Darren, Fabian and Avalon. They knew each other as children — Rydell played drums with Avalon on trumpet in a group called Rocco and the Saints.

Before he graced the covers of teen magazines and movie screens, Rydell made his bones as a youngster in Philadelphia clubs.

He made his performance debut as a 7-year-old drummer, not a singer. His first drum kit was a gift from his father, Al Ridarelli, who inspired his son’s choice of instrument by taking him to see Gene Krupa perform.

At age 9, he debuted on an amateur television show and became its regular drummer for three years.

Rydell got his big break in 1959 on “American Bandstand,” which originally was broadcast from Philadelphia. His first hit, “Kissing Time,” quickly followed, and the skinny 17-year-old with a pompadour haircut rocketed to stardom. Rydell and his fellow Philadelphia performers were ideal for “Bandstand” host Dick Clark, who sought to make rock n’ roll palatable to young and old. He also made live appearances nationwide on a tour organized by Clark.

Changing musical tastes ushered in by the Beatles and the rest of the British Invasion defused the hit-making careers of Rydell and his compatriots, and he continued performing and recording music with limited success in the late 1960s and 1970s. But in 1985, he joined his old friends Avalon and Fabian for what they thought would be a few appearances. They dubbed themselves “The Golden Boys of Bandstand,” and the shows were so successful that the trio ended up touring for three years and performing 300 shows nationwide.

“We weren’t out to prove anything. We just said to ourselves, ‘Here are three Italian kids from South Philadelphia, born and raised within two blocks of each other. Let’s go out there and have fun,’” Rydell told The Atlantic City Weekly in 2006. “That hasn’t changed. I think people see that attitude coming from the stage. It’s a fun show to watch — that’s what’s made it so successful. We have a great time doing it.”

Rydell's childhood sweetheart and first wife, Camille, died in 2003.

He is survived by his second wife, Linda Hoffman, whom he married in 2009, along with son Robert Ridarelli, daughter Jennifer Dulin, and five grandchildren.

___

Former AP staffer JoAnn Loviglio contributed biographical material to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back in 2022 for a brand new season of American Idol. On the hunt for this year’s singing superstar, the judges have been blown away at many of the auditions so far. Country singers to R’n’B performers have graced the American Idol audition room singing their renditions of huge hits such as Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Viva Ann-Margret!

In 1964 Elvis was already a legend – and 23-year-old Ann-Margret was on her way to becoming one, too. In a career that's spanned more than six decades, she's evolved from '60s sex symbol to a Hollywood grand dame. Correspondent Tracy Smith asked, "How do you think it is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David Foster and Katharine McPhee bringing show to Cafe Carlyle

Hitmaker David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are taking their popular pandemic Instagram show live at the upscale Café Carlyle, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The couple, who married in 2019, will perform hits from Foster’s days in the rock band Chicago. They’ll also be digging into his catalogue of working with musicians such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. The duo will also perform McPhee’s biggest songs from her career appearing on “American Idol,” in the TV show “Smash,” and in the Broadway show “Waitress.” The show — which they began performing online...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Margret
Person
Frankie Avalon
Person
Bobby Rydell
Person
Gene Krupa
Person
Dick Clark
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
James Darren
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
SFGate

Kelsy Karter Says Bye to Pop-Punk as She Debuts Video for ‘Rest in Pieces’

Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Teen Idol#Bye Bye Birdie#Volare
1240 WJIM

Funk Brothers Guitarist Joe Messina Dead at 93

Joe Messina, one of the original guitarists for Motown Records' in-house backing band the Funk Brothers, died on Monday at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Detroit, Messina began playing guitar as a child and dropped out of high school to pursue a career as a jazz musician. He gigged in local clubs and led a band, the Joe Messina Orchestra, before joining the house band for the daily children's television show The Soupy Sales Show, where he played alongside jazz legends such as Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumors after rocking large diamond ring

Jennifer Lopez has sparked further engagement rumors after being pictured wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. In pcitures shared by the New York Post, the singer was spotted shopping in Culver City with her 14-year-old daughter Emme; wearing a casual maxi print dress with large sunglasses, Jennifer added the stunning ring to her finger.
CULVER CITY, CA
Stereogum

Tom Waits Gives Rare Live Performance At Star-Studded Hal Willner Tribute In Brooklyn

Last night, a bunch of musicians honored the late Hal Willner at a private event in New York City, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Willner, who passed away in early 2020, was Saturday Night Live‘s longtime sketch music producer and was behind a ton of star-studded tribute events and compilations — the most recent was I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released posthumously last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
startattle.com

Huntergirl American Idol 2022 “Girl Going Nowhere” Ashley McBryde, Season 20 Showstopper

Huntergirl performs “Girl Going Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Showstopper. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Huntergirl (23 years old), Music Therapist from Winchester, Tennessee. Round: Showstopper. Song: “Girl Going Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde. Result: Advanced. Huntergirl American Idol Season 20 “Girl...
ENTERTAINMENT
startattle.com

Jacob Moran & Allegra Miles American Idol 2022 Season 20 Showstopper

Jacob Moran performs “Is That Alright” by Lady Gaga, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Showstopper. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant #1: Jacob Moran (27 years old), Registered Nurse from Dansville, Michigan. Song: “Is That Alright” by Lady Gaga. Result: Advanced. Contestant #2: Allegra Miles (18...
MUSIC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy