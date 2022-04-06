ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wings end 6-game skid, Nedeljkovic has 47 saves vs. Bruins

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves...

NESN

Bruins, Red Wings Break Out In Full-Blown Brawl After Buzzer Sounds

The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Tuesday, but both sides were looking to keep things going after the final buzzer. The teams got into a full-out brawl after the game ended. The referees were holding the teams apart, but Brandon Carlo got a jab in...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Avalanche clinch playoff spot with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It's the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston. The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

Aho, Staal help Hurricanes beat Sabres to earn playoff spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 and clinch a playoff berth. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis each had two assists. Antti Raanta stopped 18 for his first victory since March 26. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who lost in regulation for the second time in last 11 games. Former Hurricanes standout Jeff Skinner set up Buffalo’s first two goals with pinpoint passes. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN.com

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Claims Team Wore Down Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Tuesday, the second night of a back-to-back. At one point it looked as if the Bruins might coast to a win, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Unfortunately for the B’s, the tides eventually turned.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Move Along

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
KTVZ

Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran forward James Johnson, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason. The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason. The second-round pick has become a regular part of the rotation. Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19. The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards’ big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. He found multiple ways to score, including a highlight-reel dunk and a game-high 11 free throws. Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead San Antonio, and Devin Vassell scored 18. Eight players scored in double figures for the Spurs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Addresses Bruins Giving Up Late Goals During Games

There are two troubling trends surrounding the Boston Bruins of late: The power play going cold and the team giving up last-minute goals. Both continued Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena. The power play went 0-for-4 on the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Senators after shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (26-38-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (46-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 30 saves. The Rangers are 30-9-2...
Yardbarker

Report: Red Wings among contenders to sign college UFA Ben Meyers

The Detroit Red Wings are early frontrunners to sign undrafted Minnesota Golden Gophers free agent forward Ben Meyers, according to UMass sports reporter Nathan Strauss. Meyers, 23, just wrapped up his third year playing with the Gophers, who were eliminated from the Frozen Four tournament by the Minnesota State Mavericks on Thursday evening. In 102 career games with the Gophers, Meyers has amassed 39 goals and 95 points.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Late-Season Struggles Put Rebuild Timeline Into Focus

The second-half of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season has been disappointing for several reasons. The games simply aren’t as fun to watch when the Wings are getting pummeled with scores like 9-2 and 11-2. Players that showed so much promise and progress in the first half look to be regressing back to old, bad habits since the All-Star break. But perhaps the biggest disappointment is that with each loss, the Red Wings are showing that their rebuild is far from over despite a promising first half that teased that tough times would soon be coming to an end.
DETROIT, MI

