Denver, CO

Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 6-4...

ktvz.com

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Postgame: Penguins Outskated, What Happens Next?

The Pittsburgh Penguins were beaten by the Colorado Avalanche, 6-4 on Tuesday night. It wasn’t that Colorado won, it was how the President’s Trophy-leading Avalanche won. They raced past the Penguins. At times, they made them look slow, and a little coaching tweak in the second period seemed to flip the game towards the Avalanche.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
KTVZ

Aho, Staal help Hurricanes beat Sabres to earn playoff spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 and clinch a playoff berth. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis each had two assists. Antti Raanta stopped 18 for his first victory since March 26. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who lost in regulation for the second time in last 11 games. Former Hurricanes standout Jeff Skinner set up Buffalo’s first two goals with pinpoint passes. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Washington Capitals (38-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-21-10, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak. The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Shesterkin Taunts Penguins During Postgame Scrum

Things did not go well for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Sidney Crosby, John Marino, and Radim Zohorna were sick (non-COVID). The New York Rangers beat them for the third time in two weeks. Igor Shesterkin had an answer for the Penguins best scoring chances. On Thursday, New York...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Have Work To Do, Capitals Hold ‘Players Only Meeting’

Marian Hossa hasn’t played in a couple of years due to a unique allergy and skin reaction that prevents him from wearing hockey equipment. He’ll sign with the Chicago Blackhawks to say goodbye. Ryan Getzlaf will hang ’em up after this season, too. The NHL rumor mill is swirling like the winds on the great prairie as the Winnipeg Jets could be dismantled. Marty St. Louis has revitalized the Montreal Canadiens. His future will be decided this summer. And the Pittsburgh Penguins were served a lesson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia plays Anaheim in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup. The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fort Morgan Times

Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA

