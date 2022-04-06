Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 and clinch a playoff berth. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis each had two assists. Antti Raanta stopped 18 for his first victory since March 26. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who lost in regulation for the second time in last 11 games. Former Hurricanes standout Jeff Skinner set up Buffalo’s first two goals with pinpoint passes. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO