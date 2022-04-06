ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoard’s 24 points, 21 rebounds lift Thunder past Portland

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jaylen Hoard had career-highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the...

thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Jazz rout Thunder 137-101 for 5th straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points, 11 rebounds...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTVZ

Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards’ big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. He found multiple ways to score, including a highlight-reel dunk and a game-high 11 free throws. Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead San Antonio, and Devin Vassell scored 18. Eight players scored in double figures for the Spurs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTVZ

Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran forward James Johnson, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason. The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason. The second-round pick has become a regular part of the rotation. Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19. The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Jazz clinch playoff spot with 121-115 OT win over Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Jordan Clarkson also finished with 22 points for Utah. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, eight rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Powell returns, Clippers beat Suns for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Clippers got way too comfortable against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns and it nearly cost them. Leading by 39 points in the third quarter, the Clippers survived an offensive onslaught by Phoenix's bench in the fourth and hung on for a 113-109 victory on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

